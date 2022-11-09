San José, Costa Rica.- 63% of the Costa Ricans believes that the selection will overcome the group stage in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, something that has only happened in Italy 1990 and Brazil 2014, revealed a survey published this Wednesday.

The November Public Opinion Study, prepared by the Center for Research and Political Studies of the University of Costa Rica, included a question about the world about the possibilities of the selection in Group E, which also includes Spain, Germany and Japan.

63% of those surveyed said that Costa Rica it will move on to the next phase, while 37% believe it will not. In addition, the report reveals that 82% of Costa Ricans have a good opinion of the work of the coach, the Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez, while only 6% evaluate it negatively. The survey was applied to 1,002 people of legal age with a mobile phone between October 31 and November 3; it has a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 3.1%.

Players from Costa Rica after achieving the pass to the World Cup/@fedefutbolcrc

the of qatar It will be the sixth World Cup in the history of Costa Rica and so far only two have managed to get past the group stage: Italy 1990 and Brazil 2014.

In Italy’90 Costa Rica it was eliminated in the second round by Czechoslovakia with a 4-1 win, while in Brazil 2014 the Ticos had their best performance by reaching the quarterfinals, a phase in which they fell on penalties against the Netherlands.

Costa Rica will debut in Qatar World Cup 2022 on November 23 against Spain, then they will face Japan on the 27th and will close the group stage on December 1 against Germany.

fans of Costa Rica remember that in Brazil 2014 the team won its group despite having faced three world champions: Uruguay, Italy and England, a similar situation will be experienced by the Central American team in Qatar when it faces two champions, Spain and Germany.