The Costa Rican President Carlos Alvaradoannounced this Thursday that tested positive for covid-19so it will be kept in isolation.

The Presidential House indicated in a press release that the president is well and will be in isolation at homeaccording to the recommendations of doctors and under the necessary precautions.

Read more: Despite the drought that hits Brazil, the country registers a harvest record

“I have received a positive result for covid-19. I have two doses of the vaccine, I feel fine and I have only mild symptoms. I will be following the measures established by the Ministry of Health. Let’s take care of ourselves and get vaccinated!” Alvarado wrote in their official social networks.

During these days, the president will not participate in face-to-face activities and will keep your schedule virtually.

Official data reveals that until Wednesday the country had 745,949 positive cases of covid-19 and a cumulative 7,730 deaths from causes related to the disease.

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) indicated that to date it has applied a total of 8,418,258 doses against covid-19. Of these, 4,089,508 correspond to first doses, for a coverage of 79.2% of the total population, and 3,713,796 are second doses, for 71.9% coverage.

As for third doses, 614,954 have been applied, which corresponds to 11.9%.

Read more: The Medical Association of Peru requests the dismissal of the Minister of Health