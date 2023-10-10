Despite the passage of decades and the proliferation of manga and anime works, dragon ball It continues to be one of the most popular and beloved sagas in the world of entertainment. His legacy lives on, and one of the iconic characters that continues to steal hearts is Bulmathe ingenious and brave companion of Goku.

At every convention dedicated to the world of comics, manga, anime or even video games, it is common to find a parade of cosplayers paying tribute to their favorite characters. On this occasion, the talented Costa Rican model Molecular Agatha decided to take her cosplay to the next level by embodying a bold and daring version of Bulma.

The fans of dragon ball You will surely remember that moment when Bulma tries to use his charms to persuade Goku and thus obtain the long-awaited dragon ball that he has. Molecular Agatha He masterfully recreates this emblematic scene with his impressive costumes.

Cosplay is not only a form of artistic expression, but also a way to honor and celebrate the stories and characters that have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Molecular Agathawith its unique interpretation of Bulmareminds us why dragon ball remains an endless source of inspiration and admiration for fans of all ages around the world.

Via: instagram