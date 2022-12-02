Costa Rica football player Yeltsin Tejeda said he really wants to play in Russia

Costa Rica football player Yeltsin Tejeda expressed his desire to play in Russia. His words lead “Sport-Express”.

The player said that he did not receive offers from Russian clubs. “But it would be just fine if Russia opened the doors for me. It is a beautiful and very beautiful country. For me it would be a great experience. I would really like to play in Russia,” he said. Tejeda called the national championship excellent, and the teams excellent.

Since January 2019, 30-year-old Tejeda has been playing for the Costa Rican Herediano. The football player was named after the first president of Russia, Boris Yeltsin.

Tejeda took part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as part of the Costa Rica national team. He scored a goal in the match with Germany (2:4) and an assist in the game with Japan (1:0). The team finished the tournament in fourth place in Group E and failed to qualify for the playoffs.