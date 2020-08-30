Costa Rica has requested $ 1.75 billion from the International Monetary Fund to help tackle the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, local newspaper reports. El pais…

The authorities of the republic predict that the budget deficit in 2020 may exceed 9% of GDP. It is noted that the loan is designed for three years.

According to the latest data, the number of cases of coronavirus in Costa Rica has reached 38,485, 407 people have died. The first case of infection became known on March 7.

On March 16, the government of the republic declared a state of emergency, the work of educational institutions and bars was suspended in the country, and mass events were canceled. In addition, the Costa Rican authorities have closed the borders. The gradual lifting of restrictions began in May.

Recall that in April 2020, the IMF allocated financial assistance to the republic in the amount of $ 504 million to combat coronavirus infection.