The #Red and White is already in Las Vegas 🛩️

Those led by Daniel Garnero arrived at the host city of the game before @CBF_Futebolfor the second date of the @America Cup

Let’s go Paraguay! 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/0zHXNSt9EF

— Paraguayan National Team (@Albirroja) June 26, 2024