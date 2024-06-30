Activity continues in the Copa América 2024, the Costa Rica National Team will face the Paraguay team on Matchday 3 of Group D in a match where both teams will seek to give their people the happiness of triumphing in the continental tournament.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this match that will surely be very close.
fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, TUDN USA, UniMás, SiriusXM FC, TUDN Radio (United States), ViX+ (Mexico), TDMAX, ViX, Repretel Channel 6, Repretel En Vivo, TD +TD7 (Costa Rica) and SNT Paraguay, Trece Telefuturo, Tigo Sports Paraguay (Paraguay).
Goalie: Patrick Sequeira.
Defenses: Haxzel Quirós, Jeyland Mitchell, Juan Pablo Vargas, Francisco Calvo and Ariel Lassiter.
Media: Orlando Galo, Jefferson Brenes and Brandon Aguilera.
Forwards: Álvaro Zamora and Manfred Ugalde.
The Costa Rican team has just faced Brazil and Colombia, two very strong rivals, and will once again face another South American team where it will seek to obtain a favorable result.
Goalie: Rodrigo Morinigo.
Defenses: Gustavo Velazquez, Fabian Balbuena, Omar Alderete and Matias Espinoza.
Media: Mathias Villasanti, Andres Cubas and Hernesto Caballero.
Forwards: Miguel Almiron, Alex Arce and Julio Enciso.
The Albirroja have just faced Colombia and Brazil, very strong teams from their region, but now they will do the same against the Costa Ricans from Concacaf and will want to get the victory for pride.
Costa Rica 1-1 Paraguay.
