The Germans play it against the Costa Rican team. They need a victory and that the Spanish do the same against Japan. For their part, the Costa Ricans with a victory or a tie and Japan losing would be in the next round of this World Cup in Qatar 2022.
These will be the possible alignments of the two sets of the ESan group:
BY- Keylor Navas. Whoever was a former Real Madrid player and current Paris Saint Germain player is one of the best players in the Costa Rican team and a great goalkeeper. He will be the owner.
CAD-Fuller. The one in charge of occupying the right lane of Costa Rica. He has already played 90 minutes against Japan and Spain.
DFC- Duarte. The militant central defender in Al Wehda but who has a long history in the old continent will start in this grand final for Costa Rica.
DFC-Waston. At the center of the defense will be the 34-year-old centre-back, Waston. He played all 90 minutes in the win against Japan.
DFC- Vargas. Along with Waston and Óscar Duarte, Vargas will be in the center of the rear. He will try to stop the German offensives.
CAI – Oviedo. Closing the Costa Rican defense will be one of the most veterans in said national team. Brian Oviedo will be in charge of that left lane.
MD-Torres. He started against Japan and it is more than likely that he will start again against the team coached by Flick.
MC – Borges. Another of the veterans of the squad. Celso Borges will be present in the title against Germany.
MC-Tejeda. Another of the CS Herediano players from the first division of Costa Rica, will be next to Borges in the center of the field.
MI- Contreras. The 22-year-old will be on the left flank as he started against Spain and Japan
DC-Campbell. One of the emblematic men of this selection. The León player in the Mexican league will be the leading man at the point of attack.
BY-neuer. The German goalkeeper has won the game over Marc André ter Stegen. The Bayern man will start and try to stop the offensive waves of the Costa Rican team.
LD-Kehrer. Perhaps the weakest player in the German defense. He didn’t earn a place at PSG and currently doesn’t stand out at West Ham.
DFC- Süle. The Dortmund center-back is one of the banners of this selection. He is established in the team and it is difficult for another player to take away his ownership.
DFC-Rüdiger. The German has not yet managed to establish himself within Real Madrid, but in the national team he is a capital footballer.
LI-Raum. One of the surprises in the starting eleven of the last game of the Germans. It seems that the former Bayern coach trusts him, and he responded with two good games in this World Cup.
MD-Gnabry. Very irregular player, when he is well he is the best but if he has a bad day he is capable of the worst. He started against Japan and Spain
MC-Kimmich. One of the most important players for this team. The one from Bayern is the compass and baton of one of the firm candidates, despite his bad start, to reach the final rounds.
MC-Goretzka. He will dispute the position with Gundogan, but at the moment he indicates that he will be the starter. He has been injured for much of the season but has come back in one of his best form.
MCO-Musiala. It is not a promise, it is a reality. The one of the Bayern already is to day of today one of the best footballers of the world. Firm candidate to win a Ballon d’Or in the coming years. It was a headache for Spain
MI- Sané. He will play on the left side. The top players in Germany have all their movements very mechanized.
DC-Müller. He is a footballer that every coach in the world would like to have on his team. Sacrifice, work, quality and goal. He has it all.
The possible formation that we will see from Costa Rica (5-4-1)
Goalie: Keylor Navas
defenses: Fuller, Duarte, Waston, Vargas, Oviedo
Midfielders: Torres, Borges, Tejeda, Contreras
Forward:Campbell
The possible formation that we will see from Germany (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Neuer
defenses: Kehrer, Sule, Rudigr, Raum
Midfielders: Gnabry, Kimmich, Goretzka, Musiala, Sané
Forward: Muller
