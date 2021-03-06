Education in Costa Rica is in the hands of women: 75% of the teaching body are female teachers. During the pandemic, they have had to deal not only with changes in the classroom due to virtuality but also with an increase in domestic work, which traditionally falls on their shoulders.

It’s virtual school day and Ana Teresita Sánchez is ready to teach the math lesson from her home, in San José, the capital of Costa Rica. In front of the computer and connected with her fifth grade students, the attendance passes.

“I have always believed that it is a profession of delivery,” says the 29-year-old teacher, one of 65,000 teachers in the Costa Rican public system, 75% made up of women and considered the best in the Central American region.

Even with more conditions than those of its neighbors, in Costa Rica, the pandemic put the delivery of teachers to the test. A year ago the schools closed and the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) had to improvise an entirely virtual modality.

The challenge involved the teachers working twice as many hours per day. In addition, educators had to be available at all times answering questions from students and parents over the phone.

Housework burdens also increased

According to a study by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC), women in Costa Rica dedicate 22 hours a week more than men to housework. The teachers take on that other day of unpaid work, which also increased with the pandemic.

“The schedules, taking care of the family, their own children at home, that also meant a surcharge of functions,” confirms the Minister of Public Education, Giselle Cruz, who considers that the excess work of the teachers should be corrected as much as possible. soon as posible.

For Cruz, educating children with a gender perspective is key to correcting this imbalance in society. In the short term, it is committed to returning to presence as part of the solution.

“I believe that the transition in the blended education model, with the hope and the proposed goal of (having) a presence already in an ordinary way, will help the teachers and women return to attend to the particularities of their tasks in the schools. established schedules ”, he explains.

Since February 8, the combined model has been operating in Costa Rica, with virtual lessons and some face-to-face days under a strict health protocol.

“I feel happy, a little fearful with this Covid-19, but it is a challenge to face,” says Sánchez from his classroom at the Benjamín Herrera Angulo School.

For the director of the center, Ronald Muñoz, this modality is an advance. “It allows that much-needed contact between students and teachers, and between students,” he observes, although he knows that a couple of days a week of face-to-face class is still not enough.

The authorities hope thatmost teachers are vaccinated by the end of the year, that some schools return to the classroom completely and that loads are lightened to improve the quality of life for teachers.