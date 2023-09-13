Costa Rican soccer is in mourning, Erick Rodríguez, technical assistant of the Costa Rica soccer team, died this Tuesday in the city of Amsterdam during a tour of friendly matches that the team is carrying out in Europe. reported the Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF).

(You may be interested in: Tragedy: Costa Rica technical assistant dies while the team was playing the match).

I remember he arrived in his white car; He climbed onto the box and dropped one of the chairs that he was selling, because he was a seller of various items.

Still devastated by the surprising news of the death of Erick Rodríguez Santamaría, his friend and colleague Jimmy Nunezcoach of the Cariari Pococí team of the Promotion League, attended the team’s training session on the La Colonia field this Tuesday afternoon.

While talking on the phone with The nation from Costa Rica, with a broken voice and enormous sadness, exclaimed: “Here I am on the field where I met Erick (Rodríguez). I remember that he arrived in his white car; “He climbed onto the box and let go of one of the chairs that he was selling, because he was Polish (a seller of clothing and various items), to sit and watch a high-performance match for Santos de Guápiles,” Núñez recalls.

“At the end he approached us and told us: What a shock! When they play again to come see them. ‘I don’t know, brother,’ I replied, ‘but we train on the court at the Hotel Suerre,’ says Núñez, as if it had been yesterday that morning in 1999.

14 years later, Erick Rodríguez died in Holland, where He arrived as technical assistant of the Costa Rica national team, thanks to a lot of time of effort, dedication and humility. He was happy with life on the national team’s tour to England and Croatia, for the training sessions against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

(We recommend you read: Costa Rica coach bursts into tears when talking about the death of his assistant).

A health problem that is not yet very clear, which He started having respiratory problems, forcing him to be hospitalized in the Netherlands, where the National Team stopped. There he rested in peace, who in his last days felt respected by players like Joel Campbell and other selected players.

Erick Rodríguez was passionate about soccer, but from a young age he knew what it meant to be responsible. At the age of 15, when his father told him that he should work to help in his house, he began selling cockroach poison throughout Guápiles.

With great pain the football family mourns the death of Mr. Erick Rodríguez Santamaría, technical assistant of #The Sele

Unfortunately he died this afternoon in Amsterdam, as a result of a respiratory problem.

Peace to his memory and our solidarity to his family. pic.twitter.com/4ImUjkjNng — Christian Sandoval (@c_sandovalp) September 12, 2023

He came to football thanks to the sale of poison and other products

I remember that Erick told us that he was so insistent selling the poison that a man offered him a job as a Pole.

“I remember that Erick told us that he was so insistent selling the poison that a man offered him a job as a Pole. So he started as a salesman and being very organized, he grew, to the point that after a few years he became independent and formed his own business. That gave him time to get to team practices and analyze the group, one of his great virtues as a coach.”

In the midst of his pain, Jimmy paused and added that more than a good coach, the person and virtues of Erick Rodríguez should be highlighted.

(Also: Erick Rodríguez: who was the Costa Rica national team assistant who died?).

“He was an extraordinary human being, a great husband and a very responsible father (three children). He never had vices. He did not smoke or drink alcohol. He was a person for whom things were difficult, but he always showed a tremendous passion for football and being a Santista at heart, which all the people who knew him admired. He was a great friend and a great colleague,” Núñez added.

Costa Rica is playing against the United Arab Emirates in Croatia, but the shocking news is the death of Claudio Vivas’ assistant Don Erick Rodriguez. After Friday’s game against Saudi Arabia he suffered some health complications, and died a few hours ago.… pic.twitter.com/3JDrh2ZHUG — Kristian Mora (@Kris_MoraCR) September 12, 2023

The jump to football

Upon beginning his career as a statistician for the Santos minor leagues, Erick Rodríguez little by little earned the respect of his colleagues, and he was assigned to the 2003 category team. In 2010 they won an interfilial tournament, even though they were not the favorites.

Believing in the young people from the quarry, from the area, being diligent, tactically studious and promoting an orderly and offensive team, earned him first place in his area with that team.

However, the theft of two vehicles he owned, with all his merchandise to sell, forced him to take other directions. It seemed that his desire to be his coach had come to an end, after having begun his adventure in the Santista quarry.

“He practically had to start from scratch when they stripped him of his cars with all his clothes and other items. It was very hard for him. So He made the decision to go to Liberia to manage a clothing distributor with his family, to restart his life and give strength to his company again,” said Núñez.

However, that bitter pill as a businessman, without imagining it, gave him the opportunity to start his career as a coach in the Guanacaste pampas.

“In those days, the Cartagena team of the Liga de Ascenso had ties with sports leader Minor Vargas, who was looking for a coach for the season. So Coach Marvin Solano recommended Erick (Rodríguez), whom he knew from being fellow students. And he had great affection for her”Núñez declared.

Far from home, Erick Rodríguez took on the challenge in the Second Division and led the team to the final of the 2011 season.. Although he lost promotion to Belén FC, he showed that he was an intelligent strategist with great aptitudes.

See also Milan and Calhanoglu, always tense stories: from Pioli's sentence to Theo's missed greeting Erick was always passionate about football and especially Santos. Even though life put many obstacles in his way, he always moved forward.

His good performance made him continue with the Santacruceños and at the same time he managed to build his own company. His big opportunity in the First Division came in 2015, when he took charge of Municipal Liberia for three years.

In 2020, he was with Jicaral Sercoba and achieved promotion as technical assistant to Jeaustin Campos. Between the end of 2020 and the 2022 campaign, he fulfilled his dream of being the strategist of his beloved Santos de Guápiles and later hired as the Tricolor minor league coach.

“Erick was always passionate about football and especially Santos. Even though life put many obstacles in his way, he always moved forward. “He prepared himself academically and despite starting late in the coaching profession (he was 35 years old) and never playing professional football, he demonstrated many virtues and earned the respect and admiration of the people who appreciate him,” he added. Nunez.

“I think Erick was not given the place he deserves as a coach. He was not valued enough. He was a guy with a star, with passion. He led Santos to the Concacaf Champions League and was a Santos fan through and through.. All of us who loved him were hurt by his death, so we hope that it becomes clear what happened, because it was very hard for his entire family.”

We regret to inform you of the death of Erick Rodríguez Santamaría, Technical Director of the Minor Teams and Assistant of the Men’s Senior National Team. We join in solidarity with his family and friends 🕊.

We share a press release with details: https://t.co/uhJUuDlkwu pic.twitter.com/caSKxoGkG1 — FCRF 🇨🇷 (@fedefutbolcrc) September 12, 2023

With information from The Nation of Costa Rica

GDA Group

More news in EL TIEMPO