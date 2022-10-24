The Constitutional Court of Costa Rica declared that the government of President Rodrigo Chaves incurred in a direct violation of press freedom by closing down an entertainment center called Parque Viva, owned by Grupo Nación, the company that owns the newspaper La Nación.

In a ruling issued on October 21, the magistrates annulled the closure order by recalling that freedom of the press is a fundamental pillar of the democratic system.

Additionally, the State was ordered to pay the costs, damages and losses caused.

President Rodrigo Chaves assumed power on May 8, 2022 and, in an electoral campaign, promised that he would cause the destruction of media structures such as La Nación and Canal 7.

Already in power, on July 8, through the Ministry of Health, the Government ordered the closure of Parque Viva after receiving an alleged anonymous complaint and under the allegation that the event center caused road congestion in a district of the canton of Alajuela, despite the fact that the Health inspectors did not find any anomaly in the premises. The operating permits were up to date and in order.

Also, the closure took place just two days after the President of the Republic himself, at a press conference, attacked the newspaper La Nación, with distorted data, for some bonds issued by the company in the stock market, between 2013 and 2014, whose payments are up to date.

To justify the closure of the event center, the Costa Rican government managed technical reports from institutions such as the Police, the Ministry of Transportation, the Fire Department and the 911 Emergency System. However, the documents arrived after the closure order.

The diversion of power



In the appeal before the Constitutional Court, the media’s journalists argued that the measures deployed by the Government were arbitrary and constituted “a gross misuse of power”, to violate both the right to free expression and the right of Costa Ricans to receive information. .

The Constitutional Chamber upheld the appeal and annulled the closure orders.

Upon learning of the measure, the Chaves administration said that it is respectful of institutionality and the separation of powers, while opposition deputies called for a halt to “abuses” of power and to stop any course of arbitrariness.

The president has referred to the media as “rogue press” and has even said that in the guild there are different species such as “rats, raccoons and rhinoceroses.”

Indirect censorship by a State



In the amparo appeal, the journalists stated that the Government carried out administrative acts in order to exercise indirect censorship, “through economic pressure on companies related to the media outlet.”

They argued that the authorities involved took advantage of their legal powers not to satisfy a public interest, but to harm Grupo Nación, knowing that the economic impact caused by the closure would specifically affect the newspaper La Nación and its journalists, against whom the president had come announcing retaliation for months.

“These acts not only economically affect the company that owns Parque Viva, but also the information medium in which we work and, with it, violate our right to inform. This is the true purpose pursued by the administrative acts against which I request protection”, declared Armando González in the protection.

The resource, moreover, rstressed that President Chaves is aware that Parque Viva has the function of financially supporting the operation of the newspaper La Nación, whose income has fallen due to the migration of advertising to digital media, as has happened to thousands of media outlets around the world.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights is responsible for monitoring and oversight of situations throughout the region in which restrictions on fundamental rights are evident.

Recalling the threats made by the president during the campaign and the direct attack on La Nación for its stock bonds, the director of this outlet stated in the appeal: “The threat of destroying companies in retaliation for the editorial lines of the media they own and the actions of their journalistic directors”.

Such a way of acting, it was argued, violated multiple principles enshrined in the Political Constitution and in the American Convention on Human Rights, including the right to freedom of expression and the right to information, the principle of legality by which the public officials, the equality of all people and the prohibition of discrimination.

Jurisprudence of the Inter-American Court



The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has already ruled on the indirect violation of press freedom and this was part of the jurisprudence used by journalists from La Nación to justify their claim.

For example, in the Granier et al. v. Venezuela case, This Court delved into the violation of the right in its social dimension, with an affectation beyond the directors and workers of the media object of the pressures.

“This Court considers it necessary to highlight that the misuse of power declared here had an impact on the exercise of freedom of expression, not only on the workers and directors of RCTV, but also on the social dimension of said right, that is, on the citizenship that was deprived of having access to the editorial line that RCTV represented. Indeed, the real purpose sought to silence voices critical of the government, which are constituted together with pluralism, tolerance and the spirit of openness, in the demands of a democratic debate that, precisely, the right to freedom of expression seeks protect”, can be read in the resolution of that case.

The Nation, Costa Rica (GDA).