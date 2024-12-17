According to data cited by Judge Alfaro, in 2023 in Costa Rica there were 564 women prisoners, and of them 49% were prosecuted for drug-related crimes.
From the left, the director of the Costa Rican Institute on Drugs, Fernando Ramírez; the vice president of the Supreme Court of Justice of Costa Rica, Damaris Vargas; the ambassador of the European Union in Costa Rica, Pierre-Louis Lempereur; the magistrate of Chamber III of Criminal Cassation and rector of Restorative Justice of the Judiciary of Costa Rica, Gerardo Rubén Alfaro, and the director of the Institute on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (IAFA) of Costa Rica, Oswaldo Aguirre, in San José (Costa Rica )EFE/ Jeffrey Arguedas
