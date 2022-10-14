Costa Rica will facilitate transit through its country for migrants who constantly cross its territory on their way to the United States, as well as provide humanitarian aid to those who need it, the government announced this week.

“We are not encouraging them to stay here, but in accordance with international commitments we are going to let them pass and help them as international law obliges us on humanitarian issues,” said Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves.

The plan includes buses that will take the migrants from their entry into Costa Rica through the border with Panama to the vicinity of the border with Nicaragua so that they can continue on their way.

Costa Rica’s objective is to “control, secure and order” the flow of migrants and at the same time “give them support with respect for their human rights,” said the director of Migration, Marlen Luna.

Migrants begging for money on the streets of San José, Costa Rica.

Figures presented by the government indicate that 90% of these people remain in the country between 24 and 48 hours. However, the others are forced to stay longer due to health or financial problems.

Likewise, the daily number of migrants entering the country is around 2,500 people, but in some cases it can reach up to 10,000.

“The country is facing an international crisis of migrant passage that breaks records in all the countries of the region that are being overwhelmed,” said the Director of Migration.

Data presented by the Costa Rican Government indicate that 80% of the migrants who are entering from Panama are Venezuelans.

Many of these Venezuelans are seen in various communities in the country trying to collect money or receive humanitarian aid.

One of the points where these migrants are observed are the bus terminals and their surroundings, including the capital San José, where they receive humanitarian attention from non-governmental organizations and citizens in general.

“These people are human beings who live in critical condition, who seek to reach the United States. They are vulnerable people. There are people who arrive injured or sick,” said President Chaves.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from EFE

