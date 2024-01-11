Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic This Thursday they jointly expressed their support and solidarity to the Government of Ecuador after the violent events that have occurred in that country and that have led President Daniel Noboa to declare a state of emergency and internal armed conflict.

“Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic categorically condemn the acts of criminal groups and They express their support for the Government of President Daniel Noboa and to the defense of the rule of law and human rights in Ecuador,” indicates a joint statement.

The statement of these countries that make up the Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD), of which Ecuador is also a part, also expresses the “solidarity to the Government of the Republic of Ecuador for the violent events that compromise the stability of this brother country”

Violence in Ecuador broke out this week after operations in a Guayaquil prison in search of José Adolfo Macías, alias 'Fito', leader of Los Choneros, considered one of the most dangerous criminal gangs in the country for its alleged links with Mexican cartels and who escaped over the weekend.

Police officers stand guard in front of the Quito City Hall building.

The country experienced a day of terror on Tuesday, with at least eight dead in various violent acts, including the temporary takeover of a television channel in Guayaquil, burning vehicles and threats to universities, state institutions and businesses, and riots in prisons.

President Noboa made the unprecedented decision to consider organized crime groups as belligerent actors against the stability of the State.

And by decreeing the “internal armed conflict”, the criminal gangs operating in Ecuador became considered “terrorists” and military objectives to be “neutralized”, so the first day under this scenario resulted in “329 terrorists” detained. and five killed, while two police officers were also killed and one injured.

