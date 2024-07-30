On Tuesday, July 30, two days after the elections in Venezuela, the Government of Costa Rica offered political asylum to presidential candidate Edmundo González and opposition leader María Corina Machado after learning that there were arrest warrants against them.

According to the criteria of

“We have been informed that there are arrest warrants for María Corina Machado and Edmundo González in Venezuela. Through me, the Government of the Republic announces that we are willing to grant political asylum, refuge, in Costa Rica to both María Corina Machado and Edmundo González,” said Foreign Minister Arnoldo André in a video distributed to the media.

The foreign minister extended the offer to “any other politically persecuted in Venezuela, especially those people who are seeking refuge in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas.”

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (2nd from left) and Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia (right) Photo:EFE/ Ronald Peña Share

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Tuesday blamed the presidential candidate of the majority opposition, Edmundo González Urrutia, for the deaths – estimated at 11 by NGOs – recorded in the protests of the last few hours against the result of the electoral body on Sunday, which ratified the Chavista leader in his position.

Maduro also blamed anti-Chavez leader Maria Corina Machado for the violence that broke out, undertaken largely by the police and military forces who have repressed peaceful protesters with pellets and tear gas, as EFE confirmed in Caracas.

After learning of the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as re-elected president last Sunday, the Government of Costa Rica described as “fraudulent” the result of the electoral process and on Monday joined Argentina, Chile, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay in a statement demanding transparency.

The Maduro government described the statement as “interventionist” and ordered the expulsion of diplomats from those seven countries.

However, Costa Rica reported that since 2020 it has suspended its diplomatic relations with Venezuela with the closure of the embassy and that at this time bilateral relations are limited to the consular sphere, which are carried out from its consulates in Panama and Colombia.

Massive mobilization in Caracas this Tuesday. Photo:Command for Venezuela. Courtesy Share

“Costa Rica suspended diplomatic relations with the Nicolás Maduro regime since 2020, with the withdrawal of a Costa Rican diplomatic official and the closure of the Embassy and Consulate, which became effective as of October 1, 2020,” the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The text adds that “in 2023, consular, not diplomatic, relations were resumed.” and that at present “there is no diplomatic or consular personnel in Venezuela.”

EFE Agency