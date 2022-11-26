(Reuters) – Costa Rica coach Luis Fernando Suarez said on Saturday his team did not need a revival at the World Cup in Qatar because they were not dead despite a 7-0 loss to Qatar. Spain in their opening match of the tournament.

Spain thrashed Costa Rica on Wednesday in a match totally dominated by the Spaniards.

“We are not dead, you respawn if you are dead, we are not dead. The only possibility to be alive is to win and the group is focused on that”, said a serious Suárez in a press conference.

“We’re not too good when we’ve beaten everyone, nor too bad after losing like that,” he added.

In the second round of Group E, on Sunday, the team will face Japan, who surprisingly beat Germany in their debut in the tournament.

To maintain their chances of advancing to the round of 16, the Central American team will have to get a good result against the Japanese, otherwise they will have an early elimination from the World Cup.

“We are looking for self-criticism, from there we begin to heal wounds and become aware that we had done many things wrong. The most important thing is that in every sense we are not standing still, we are looking for different things”, said Suárez.

“We have to change our thinking, logically there will be changes (of players), but you can’t keep changing a lineup if it maintains the same attitude, which was not the best”, he acknowledged.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo Pacheco)

((Translation Editorial São Paulo))

REUTERS