This Sunday, April 3, Costa Rica will elect its next president in the second round from among the conservative Rodrigo Chaves, a former minister sanctioned for sexual harassment, and the centrist José María Figueres, a former presidentor that he sees his attempt to return to power tainted by accusations of corruption.

Chaves, a doctor in Economics who held the Treasury portfolio of the outgoing government for 180 days, and with a 30-year career at the World Bank, leads the polls with the new Social Democratic Progress Party (PPSD) by more than three points.

The centrist confronts him José María Figueres, who already ruled the country (1994-1998) with the traditional National Liberation Party (PLN).

Figueres, 67, and Chaves, 60, assure that they will resolve the main problems, such as foreign debt, equivalent to 70% of GDP, high rates of poverty (23%), unemployment (14%) and corruption scandals in the public sector.

But without a majority in Congress, whoever wins will have to negotiate with the rest of the parties to finalize their plans.

3.5 million of the five million Costa Ricans are called to the elections.

Chaves leads the most recent polls with 41.8% of the voting intentions, while Figueres obtains 38% of the support. As of March 30, there are still 18% undecided, three points more than there were at the beginning of the month.

89 experts from the Americas and the Caribbean arrived in the country to observe the elections.



30 people representing the member countries of the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (Uniore) and the signatory nations of the Tikal Protocol (the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Costa Rica is part of said groups).

In turn, 25 visiting observers will also be in national territory as part of the shielding of the elections. They are members of accredited international entities, governments, parliaments, academic institutes and diplomats.

Observers in both categories come from Central America, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Jamaica, Argentina, France, Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Mexico.

Likewise, an OAS mission has already arrived.

#ElectionsCRTSE

Official OAS mission is already in the country to observe the second electoral round.

It is made up of 16 people and, as in February, is headed by Isabel de Saint Malo as head of mission. pic.twitter.com/yxFnyrGYjA — TSE (@TSECostaRica) March 31, 2022

AFP AND THE TIME