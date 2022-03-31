Costa Ricans elect their next president this Sunday, April 3, in the second round of elections, and in the midst of uncertainty: none of the candidates has overwhelming support. Citizens will choose between the economist Rodrigo Chaves, who offers a “change” in the political elite, and former president José Maria Figueres, a centrist who appeals to his experience to govern the country.

Whoever wins in the presidential elections in Costa Rica this Sunday, April 3, will reach the Executive without high citizen support. We will have to wait how his favorability will turn in the middle of the mandate.

The citizens choose in the second round between the economist Rodrigo Chaves, of the Social Democratic Progress movement, and the country’s former president José María Figueres, of the National Liberation Party (PLN), after the first round of elections on February 6.

According to the most recent survey by the Center for Research and Political Studies (CIEP) of the University of Costa Rica, 73% of those interviewed do not identify with either of the two candidates.

Costa Ricans are dissatisfied with the options and point to few proposals on the main challenges facing the country, such as economic reactivation after the Covid-19 pandemic and the attempt to end social inequality, so uncertainty makes its way in the face to the ballot.

File-Dozens of people protest in rejection of the austerity measures imposed by the Government, to try to contain the spread of Covid-19. In San José, Costa Rica, on July 23, 2020. © AFP/Ezequiel Becerra

“We have a population that does not like the political offer or does not feel represented and rather has negative opinions. The campaign has also fallen into disrepute, it is not about who offers better solutions for the country, but about who is less bad,” political analyst Gustavo Araya explained to EFE.

Amid the apathy over the presidential alternatives, analysts point out that voters are torn between a former president who promises continuity and an economist considered conflictive, who could push the country down an anti-system path.

Chaves, the controversial economist who offers a turnaround

Rodrigo Chaves is a former World Bank official who has taken center stage on the political scene despite his scant experience in that field and running for an almost unknown party.

In 2020, he returned to his country after three decades abroad to become the finance minister for outgoing President Carlos Alvarado.

The 60-year-old candidate talks about shaking up the ranks of the political elite that has ruled Costa Rica for the last four decades, though he has not laid out any plans to implement sweeping changes.

The economist, with a Ph.D. from Ohio University, built his presidential campaign around cleaning up corruption, with the help of his newly created Social Democratic Progress Party (PPSD), of which he stands out is not tainted by past scandals.

Chaves, who stands out as coming from a family of eight children, has promised to lower the cost of living and reduce the privileges of the political class. Furthermore, he has leveraged his years of experience at the World Bank to present himself as a profitable leader for the nation’s economy.

Costa Rican presidential candidate Rodrigo Chaves of the Social Democratic Progress Party (PSL) is greeted by a supporter at his closing campaign rally ahead of the April 3 runoff presidential election. In San José, Costa Rica, on March 25, 2022. © Reuters/Mayela Lopez

But the presidential candidate has also received strong criticism for behavior with which he has shaken the contest in one of the most politically stable countries in Latin America.

After coming second in the first round, he has taken a confrontational approach to the media, calling the critical press “scoundrels.” Likewise, he has promised to use referendums and decrees to circumvent the opposition in the Legislative Assembly, where his party will have only 10 of 57 seats.

Chaves has made comparisons with other anti-system leaders such as former US President Donald Trump, Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, and Salvadoran Nayib Bukele.

In fact, the progressive movement candidate has run with a slogan similar to Trump’s: “Let’s make Costa Rica the happiest country in the world again.

The candidate for the PPSD has also received accusations of alleged sexual harassment during his tenure at the World Bank, from which he resigned in 2019. The politician rejects the accusations.

His critics point out that a victory for Rodrigo Chaves could mark the end of decades of relative moderation in Costa Rican politics, just as the country has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support to deal with mounting debt.

Faced with criticism that he has shown authoritarian tendencies and used irregular electoral financing, Chaves responded that he is persecuted by powerful groups. “They say I’m very arrogant and very dictatorial, but I think I say it like he is and people don’t like it,” he emphasized.

Figueres, the former president who appeals to experience

José María Figueres, 67, is an industrial engineer trained at the West Point Military Academy, United States, who was president of the country between 1994 and 1998.

To aspire to a possible new term in the Executive, he presents himself as a model of experience and modernizing heir to the legacy of his father, José Figueres, a pillar of Costa Rican politics in the second half of the 20th century.

Costa Rican presidential candidate José María Figueres of the National Liberation Party (PLN) during his campaign closing rally ahead of the April 3 second round of presidential elections. In San José, Costa Rica, on March 27, 2022. © Reuters//Mayela Lopez

This candidate, considered a centrist, has campaigned under the slogan “Let’s have a president again.”

Figueres promised to use his international contacts to boost post-pandemic economic growth and boost so-called green industries in Costa Rica, a country known for its pro-environmental policies.

The former president was executive director of the World Economic Forum until 2004, when he resigned amid accusations in his nation that he had influenced state contracts with the Alcatel telecommunications company, a case that never reached the courts.

With what margin of support do Chaves and Figueres arrive at the race?

A survey by the University of Costa Rica published last Tuesday, March 29, placed Chaves with 41.3% support, ahead of José María Figueres, with 38.3%.

This poll would show that Chaves would have added support after the first electoral round, when he came in second place with about 16% of the votes, while Figueres won in the first round with about 27% of the votes.

But neither candidate is especially popular, so the balance could change.

“Both only air each other’s dirty laundry and you don’t listen to them proposing serious things (…) I was going to vote for Chaves, but I think he is very arrogant,” said Yorleny Chacón, a bank worker, in San José.

The fact that no party has a significant majority in the Legislative makes it likely that the next president will face an arduous task to govern and carry out the reforms negotiated with the IMF to access a financial package of 1,780 million dollars.

With Reuters and EFE