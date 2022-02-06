Since the opening of the polling stations in the early hours of the day, a significant number of the electorate came to elect the new president of the country and the 57 assembly members who will be there for the next four years. The leader of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal described the influx of the public as “news of great satisfaction”. After 8:00 p.m. local time, the first results will be issued. Meanwhile, the candidates and President Carlos Alvarado have already voted.

The ‘festival of democracy’ resides this Sunday in Costa Rica where the corresponding elections are being held to designate the new President who will replace Carlos Alvarado and the 57 seats that will make up the National Assembly for the next four years.

The outstanding note of the first hours of the day lies in the large number of voters who attended, an outstanding fact considering that, according to the polls, a third of the population was undecided.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) reported that since the polling stations opened at six in the morning, more citizens than usual were seen coming to cast their vote. The president of the TSE, Eugenia Zamora, described this as “extraordinary” and stated that it is “news of great satisfaction.”

Meanwhile, the official announced that the tables in Australia, South Korea, Japan, China, Singapore, Indonesia and India have already closed, due to the time zone, after being open for 12 hours.

“It is a source of great joy for the Court and for the entire country that all the vote receiving boards that were installed in the national territory and in the consulates of 42 countries have been opened,” Zamora declared at a press conference.

In the update of the TSE, the first of the long electoral day, they detailed that there have been no incidents and that the health protocol and preventive hygiene measures of Covid-19 are being respected.

The voting tables will be available until 6:00 p.m. and the TSE is scheduled to announce the first results of the contest around 8:45 p.m. The 3.5 million voters will have to choose between 25 presidential candidates, an unprecedented factor in modern times in Costa Rica, although it is almost a fact that they will need a second round to define the next head of state.

The candidates have already voted

Among the significant number of citizens who came to elect the next president of Costa Rica, prominent personalities also appear: neither more nor less than the candidates who aspire to sit in the chair of the Government House for the next four years.

José María Figueres Olsen, representative of the National Liberation Party, called on society to “rescue” the country from the current crisis. At the San Cristóbal Sur school, in San José, he confessed that he was “excited about this extraordinary opportunity to strengthen our democracy and live the civic festival.”

He was also confident and asked that it be resolved in the first round. “Not only did we save the Court 3,000 million colones, it cost the country two more months of indecision in the midst of a crisis,” he assured. To win today he must get 40% of the votes, something difficult given that in the polls he does not even reach 20%. He later visited his father’s grave and attended a mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral.

For his part, the candidate Fabricio Alvarado –from the evangelical New Republic Party- voted at the Joaquín García Monge school, also in the Costa Rican capital. “I am excited that there are so many people moving across the country for a New Republic to revive the economy and defeat corruption,” he said.

This election is more important than all the previous ones. We need experience and international contacts to get out of the emergency in which Costa Rica finds itself. Let’s go out and vote for Liberation on both ballots! #CostaRicaDeserves to Win #Elections2022 – José María Figueres (@figuerescr) February 6, 2022



The pastor, who fell in the second round against the current head of state in 2018, admitted to having “very high expectations.” “This is part of being Costa Rican. I reiterate the call for you to vote for this country that we love so much and to beat the ways of governing that have brought so much harm”, he closed.

Who also voted is the outgoing president, Carlos Alvarado, who did so in a school in western San José and asked people to go to the polls “with joy.” “We are in one of the strongest democracies in the world and we call on everyone to go to the polls to exercise their right to vote,” he said.

with EFE