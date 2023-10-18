San José (AFP) – Costa Rica declared this Wednesday a “yellow alert” (level two of four) due to forecasts of drought in the coming months due to the influence of the “El Niño” meteorological phenomenon.

“We have to prepare as a society to act” in the face of the possibility of drought and increased temperatures, said the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, in a press conference.

Currently, the Central American country is immersed in the rainy season (June to November), but has registered a hydrochloric deficit of up to 45% on the Caribbean coast.

The reduction in rainfall causes the government to look for ways to face water scarcity in the upcoming dry season (December to May) due to the reduction in precipitation and increase in temperature caused by “El Niño.”

The director of the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), Werner Stolz, pointed out that a reduction in rainfall of between 15 and 20% is expected until the end of the year.

“We will have a dry season with temperatures above normal throughout the country, between half a degree to one degree Celsius,” commented Stolz, who warned that this situation would continue until at least April or May 2024.

The yellow alert implies greater inter-institutional coordination in matters of water supply, energy, fire prevention, agriculture and livestock.

Costa Rica’s energy matrix depends 99% on renewable resources. Two-thirds of this energy is generated through hydroelectric plants, which could see their capacity affected due to the decrease in water reserves.

For this reason, the government secured agreements with private companies that could provide the energy they generate to meet public demand. It will also resort to the common Regional Electricity Market (MER) of Central America if necessary.

The authorities asked users to make efficient and rational use of water.

At the moment, no water supply cuts have been determined, as occurred months ago in the capital, San José, for specific periods and alternating locations.