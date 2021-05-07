The Central American country will implement the distribution of the contraceptive pill for all women of gestational age. These contraceptives will be distributed free of charge, an effort to guarantee women’s right to sexual and reproductive health.

The news was confirmed by the state-run Costa Rican Social Security Fund, CCSS, who reported that it will give drugs free of charge to women who require them.

Until now, this contraceptive, which stops pregnancy by preventing or delaying the release of eggs from the ovaries or by blocking the sperm from fertilizing the egg, was only reserved for women victims of sexual assault.

“It is important to clarify to the population that these drugs are not abortifacient. As part of education, it is necessary to say that they prevent conception, but they do not spoil a conception already carried out,” gynecologist Angélica Vargas said in a CCSS statement.

As of today the @CCSSdeCostaRica enables the granting of emergency contraception for all women who require it. This method prevents pregnancy in the same way as regular birth control pills. An important advance for women’s sexual and reproductive health. – Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) May 5, 2021



According to what is determined by the national health system, access to contraception will be available to all women of childbearing age. The drug should be taken within 120 hours after having sexual intercourse, being preferable as soon as possible.

A system for counseling women in need of contraception

The CCSS implements this new policy in accordance with the World Health Organization, which defends that women at risk of unwanted pregnancy should have the right to access emergency contraception treatment and urges governments to introduce these methods in national family planning programs.

The health entity also indicated that the objective of this measure is to stop the high rate of unwanted pregnancies in the country and assured that these treatments will not alter the fertility of women in the future and that people who use them can reactivate their possibility to gestate immediately.

The Costa Rican health program also informed that it will make available to women who need it information about this contraceptive method, as well as other contraceptive methods available to patients in such a way that women who attend this program can take the option of to use it or not in a conscious and informed way.

This system in which patients receive medical advice is also conceived as a space in which women victims of rape can inform the health authorities and in turn they can activate the care protocol.

According to a survey on sexual and reproductive health carried out by the Government in 2015, 49.8% of women and 32.2% of men did not want their last pregnancy.

With EFE