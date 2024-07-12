The authorities of Costa Rica A man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of Participate in the murder of former Venezuelan military man Ronald Ojeda, a dissident of the Nicolás Maduro government who was seeking asylum in Chile.

According to the criteria of

A source from the Ministry of Security of Costa Rica confirmed to Efela the arrest of this person in the town of Paso Canoas, land border with Panamaafter a red alert for capture was triggered in the systems.

The man, surnamed Villegas Rodríguez, remains under the orders of the Costa Rican authorities pending determination of his legal status.

This man is suspected of participating in the murder of Ronald Ojeda, which occurred in Santiago de Chile at the beginning of this year.

Site where the body found in Maipú belongs to former Venezuelan lieutenant Ronald Ojeda. Credit: El Mercurio/Chile Photo:GDA/El Mercurio/Chile Share

Who was Ronald Ojeda?

Ojeda, a dissident of the government of Nicolás Maduro and a political asylum seeker in Chile, was kidnapped on February 21 in Santiago and his remains were found ten days later in a town on the outskirts of the capital, buried under a cement block.

This case generated a diplomatic conflict between Venezuela and Chile, as both parties exchanged accusations about the investigation.

On April 12, Chilean Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said that the government “will demand that Venezuela fulfill its responsibilities” in relation to the Ojeda case.

On June 5, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab accused Chile of having provided “absolutely no” information and demanded “reciprocity” in the case.

Saab said at the time that the murder of the former military man was an operation to “cloud” relations between Venezuela and Chile, and pointed to Chilean and foreign intelligence agencies “with spurious interests” as possible perpetrators.

In response to these statements, Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced on June 6 that he would send a note of protest to Venezuela, saying that “the comments of the Venezuelan prosecutor effectively show that there is no adequate will to resolve a case that is tremendously complex.”