Buildings in the city of San José, capital of Costa Rica, where violence has taken over the streets | Photo: EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

The Costa Rican government announced, this week, a set of new policies to try to curb the growing violence that has fueled a widespread security crisis in the country.

Authorities held a meeting last month to discuss implementing tougher measures to combat organized crime. If passed, the new laws will include increasing prison sentences for criminals and creating new powers for the government to revoke the citizenship of naturalized citizens convicted of drug-related crimes.

The statement came just days after a series of murders in Limón, a port city and focus of drug trafficking, left 14 people dead, including a police officer.

Last year, Costa Rica recorded record homicide rates. According to official data, the country reached 17.2 homicides per 100,000 people, an increase of 38% compared to the previous year. Authorities say the increase is mainly due to clashes between gangs fighting for control of drug trafficking routes.

Costa Rica's federal administration intensified its response to the security crisis for the first time in April 2023 with the launch of the Safe Costa Rica plan, which called for 700 new police officers and an investment of US$1.2 million (about R$ 6 million) in new patrol cars.

Shortly afterwards, President Rodrigo Chaves presented the return of former minister Mario Zamora to the position of head of the country's Security.

However, after Zamora's tenure began, cuts to the police's overall budget left the institution struggling to purchase even basic equipment, including boots and uniforms. Of the 900 patrol cars, 200 were not working in August 2023, according to a report by El País.

The lack of funding for police forces has also created an environment conducive to institutional corruption, a problem that has increased along with the spread of drug trafficking in the country.