He cyber attack on IFX Network that affected several institutions of the Colombian State, among them the Ministry of Health, the Superintendence of Health and the Superior Council of the Judiciary, is not new in Latin America. Other countries like Costa Rica, Argentina and Ecuador have also been victims of cybercrimes such as ransomware.

This is a type of attack in which cybercriminals access computer systems and encrypt or steal data, before sending a ransom note demanding payment in exchange for not making the information public.

According to the most recent edition of the Global Cybersecurity Index, Latin America is the least prepared region in the world against cyberattacks. Figures from the cybersecurity company Kaspersky also speak of 3,277,414 daily cyber attacks in Latin America, which is equivalent to 37.9 attacks per second.

Governments are the main target, followed by other sectors such as agriculture or wholesalers.

The cyberattack that forced Costa Rica to declare an emergency

The most notorious case occurred in Costa Rica, a few days after the arrival of Rodrigo Chaves to the presidency of the country. A cyberattack that was considered by the technology firm SISAP as the fifth highest level in the world the previous year.

The hack began on April 18, 2022 when The Russian group Conti simultaneously attacked 30 organizations and institutions in Costa Rica, among them Social Security or the Ministry of Labor. The most affected institution, without a doubt, was the Ministry of Finance, where the attackers kidnapped the country’s tax return data.

“Using compromised credentials, they were able to install malware on a device on the Ministry of Finance network, and that was enough to spread the infection. The attackers extracted hundreds of thousands of gigabytes of information about Costa Ricans, and published a sample on the dark web,” recalls a report by Americas Quarterly.

The impact reached such a level that Costa Rica stopped processing tax payments for imports and exports and had to do it manually. Even public sector workers, such as teachers, saw their salary payments suspended due to the hacking. Collection systems in the country were also paralyzed.

The Russia-based group demanded a payment of 10 million dollars from the outgoing government of Carlos Alvarado to recover the kidnapped data and then raised the required figure to $20 million. Although the government refused to pay that amount.

On May 8, after the rise to power of Rodrigo Chaves, Costa Rica declared a state of emergency due to the cyber attack, becoming the first country to declare a national alert for cybercrimes. “We are at war and that is not an exaggeration,” Chaves said on that occasion.

The newly inaugurated president received support from nations such as the United States, Spain and Israel, and the United States Department of State even offered 10 million dollars for information on the members of Conti, who also attacked the Peruvian government, although not with the magnitude of the data hijacking in the Central American country.

A few months later, The group that led the hack split due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and eventually disappeared. “The irruption of a group of hackers into an entire government was unprecedented, it was a novelty that experts had not yet seen, nor expected,” recalls Americas Quarterly.

The theft of data from the Senate of Argentina

The Senate of Argentina was also the victim of a ransomware attack on January 12, 2022. On that occasion, hackers encrypted the Legislative data. And although it was stated that the information was public and there were no major risks, a few months later, specifically in March, The hacked information was published by the Vice Society ransomware group.

“The Senate of the Nation suffered an attack by hackers on January 12 at 4 am. These types of attacks, called ransomware, were perpetrated in recent months against various public organizations, the Judiciary and leading companies,” the Senate’s Twitter account published on that occasion.



In the information published in March there were a total of 30,000 files in which identification numbers appeared, photocopies of documents and driving licenses and other data on important Congressional procedures. There was also information on criminal records, emails and even personal photos of workers in the Argentine legislature.

In 2021, Argentina had also suffered a data theft when cybercriminals managed to enter the National Registry of Persons (Renaper) system. which, according to the local newspaper La Nación, is the repository used by at least 150 state organizations or private companies to validate the identity of people.

The system contains data such as address, telephone number, identification number, photo and other personal documents.

Renaper denied that there had been a massive theft of the data of 45 million Argentines, But the truth is that it was confirmed that several details of famous people appeared on the dark web, including the identity number of the Argentine star Lionel Messi or the telephone number of the Minister of Security.

Ecuador and Brazil, other targets of cybercriminals

Another case occurred in April 2022 in Ecuador when The Municipality of Quito suffered a cyber attack on the Metropolitan Information Technology Directorate (DMI) which affected between 15 and 20 percent of the information in the system.

According to the newspaper El Comercio, the Property Registry, the Metropolitan Control Agency, the Metropolitan Transit Agency and the Mobility Secretariat were affected.

Although authorities reported that the cyberattack was contained in time, The servers for citizens to carry out online procedures remained offline for several days to perform system disinfection. For example, tax collection or the appointment system in the Ecuadorian capital was paralyzed.

And in Brazil, Authorities reported at least 13 cyber attacks against judicial courts between November 2020 and April 2022. One of the most memorable was that of the Federal Court of the city of Sao Paulo in March 2022, which led the president of that judicial corporation to suspend the deadlines in first degree cases and order work from home for employees.

Vulnerability in the region is high and according to a Forbes report, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Peru, Argentina and Chile are favorite targets for cyberattacks.

