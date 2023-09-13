EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Costa Rica’s educational system is suffering the biggest crisis in four decades and makes the small Central American country move away from the international applause it received for decades for its ability to equate well-being opportunities in the classrooms above social classes. Delays in learning, the lowest public investment in almost a decade, a management crisis and existential questions put the system attended by 1.1 million students (23% of the population) in charge of some 65,000 educators. that many authorities often proudly call “our army” due to the lack of armed forces.

The “perfect storm” landscape is portrayed by Ninth State of Education Report, the most recent edition of studies on the educational system published each year by a public center for analysis and thought called the State of the Nation Program, in San José, attached to the Council of Rectors of public universities. This body is autonomous from the Government. The reference to a structural crisis of the public educational apparatus has surprised few, but many political and social sectors have been concerned as perhaps never before to see it described in such detail. Costa Rican education can still take advantage over the region’s neighbors, but it falls behind in comparison with its own past.

Meanwhile, the Government of President Rodrigo Chaves prefers to blame the governments of the last 40 years, questions the validity of the diagnosis, defends cuts in public investment and maintains its commitment to reform the teaching model to adapt it to the needs of employment of the population or the needs of companies looking for workers.

Rodrigo Chaves, on August 29 in Washington (USA). SHAWN THEW / POOL (EFE)

“They are blaming us for things that happened before,” the president reacted in a kind of admission of the crisis that has deepened beyond the “educational blackout” of the pandemic, during which Costa Rica recorded one of the longest closure periods. of face-to-face classes between OECD countries and one of the worst impacts on student learning. Lack of remedial policies, problems in teacher training and austerity policies added to the cocktail. Also the extensive strike movements like the one in 2018 and unresolved challenges in digitalization, according to the report. These are factors that are mixed with the social deterioration that impacts student dynamics and the struggle in recent years between progressive and conservative visions to influence teaching programs.

A “lost generation”

The 2021 warning already pointed to the high risk of a “lost generation” like the one that caused the crisis of the 1980s and that today many adults without access to qualified jobs pay. Now, however, the disaster is complete and the dilemma is how to urgently reverse it. “The education sector faces a decisive situation in the face of this path of regression that leads to lower quality education and increasingly exclusive access for large segments of the population. If not modified, this route will have strong negative impacts on people and on national aspirations for human development. The dilemma is simple to state, but crucial: accept the situation as inevitable or modify it,” the report states.

This search for a solution must be promoted by the Government of Chaves, a former World Bank official who prides himself on having ascended the social ladder thanks to public education. However, in 2023 the state budget for the educational system was the lowest in nine years, a product of cuts and limitations created to meet goals that consolidate “fiscal prosperity” as the president has celebrated in recent months. Authorities cut tens of thousands of scholarships and withheld money for infrastructure. Investment this year was reduced by 1.2% compared to 2022 and represented 6% of GDP, only three quarters of what should be allocated by constitutional mandate. The authorities, in addition to arguing that there are financial limitations for the sector and that the results have been bad despite the spending, now question the 8% of GDP indicated in the Magna Carta.

“Where is the scientific basis that supports the 8%?” objected this week in a forum the Minister of Education, Anna Katherina Müller, a former official of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). ), whom opposition parties have called for questioning in the Legislative Assembly for what they consider to be a lack of responses to the crisis. A sector of the university academy asks to dismiss her from it. An alleged program called “Education Route”, whose content has not been made public by the leader, is the subject of questions that increase the more she tries to defend herself. “I invented the route of education,” she said in that same forum before turning to the stars to eccentrically exemplify the attempts to change the paradigm, reducing memorization and promoting skills. “We don’t want to ask students to make a list of the planets, because that list changes every year; “We want kids to understand how the movement of the planets affects their daily lives and health.”

Beyond alleged changes in the planets and health effects, researchers point to management problems. “It is increasingly failing to comply with and omitting national agreements in the educational field, forged over decades, that established a direction for public policy,” says the report, alluding to traditional lines. On the other hand, “serious lags and losses have taken hold in the basic learning of the cohorts of students who have already left and those who are passing through the system, with no prospect of improvement for them or for the new generations who are about to begin their schooling.”

Some data shows the deterioration: teachers of 10-year-old children (those who had to learn to read in the 2020 pandemic) report that they have difficulty understanding or producing a simple text. Young people who are in their penultimate year of high school are the least prepared and will hardly be able to train themselves enough to enter university, which only four out of 10 are entering. If they manage to enter state higher education, the gap will be undeniable. “I review essays and I can’t believe they are written by adults,” laments a professor of General Studies at the University of Costa Rica (UCR). The commitment to expand technical education has not achieved its goals either and leaves many young people without a place.

A student points to a text in her notebook, on July 17 of this year. Carlos Herrera

“It is worrying,” says Jonathan Jiménez, a Social Studies teacher at a high school in the Guácimo municipality, in the Caribbean area of ​​the country, where the social and economic environment has worsened the quality of education. “With so many economic difficulties in homes and the strong reduction in scholarships or aid for transportation and food, the system does everything possible to retain students. That means relaxing the assessments and almost assuring them that they will pass the year. This is how they go through the cycle until they graduate, something that is good, but one wonders how they are prepared. For many of them, academic achievement is no longer a desire,” he reflects on the changes in the last decade.

He recognizes that a large percentage of his teaching colleagues have graduated from “garage universities” (low-quality private centers) and that impoverishes primary and secondary education. And it points to a conclusion similar to that of the report: there is a lack of direction in educational policy.

“I need to help my mom”

It seems to say that the priority now in schools and colleges, in general terms, is to alleviate social difficulties, protect students from environments of violence or drugs and, with more luck, generate skills so that they can earn a living as soon as possible. “I need to get out of here quickly to work on whatever it takes to help my mom,” says a fifteen-year-old girl enrolled in her third year of high school at the Guácimo high school.

“I’m not sure that continuing at school is the best thing, but at least I want to learn some English although I already know that being bilingual… never. Many times I feel like I am wasting my time,” adds the student. Around her, three companions nod. Another mentions a delicate point: “my dad says that if we had money we would look for a private school, but obviously we can’t.”

This is what the study mentions: the deterioration of public education in primary and secondary education has increased inequalities compared to private centers. This would increase the social inequality that has grown in Costa Rica in this century and that compromises the recognized stability of the nation, although in many homes the most important thing is to give their children quality education and that is why the middle classes make great economic sacrifices. to pay it. “I was in public education all my life and I would like it to be that way for my two children, but it is not the same anymore. Even if I have to borrow, I prefer to pay privately and that they are well prepared to enter the state university, yes,” says a teacher from a public school in San José who prefers to keep her name to herself for a simple reason: “I don’t want to “They call me ‘traitor’, although many of my colleagues do the same.”