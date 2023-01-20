The president of the Liberal Party, Valdemar Costa Neto, held the Lula government responsible for the attacks and depredations of the public buildings of the Three Powers, in Brasília, by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, on January 8.

“All this is the fault of the current government. They are the ones who command the Army, the police and that happened. There were not enough police to defend the federal buildings”, said the leader, in an interview with CBN radio this Friday morning, 20.

Asked about Bolsonaro’s role in the episode, Costa Neto denied the former president’s involvement. “Zero (responsibility). The responsibility lies with the Minister of Justice (Flávio Dino) who made an ordinance that said that the National Force would defend the federal blocks and there was not a citizen of the National Guard there. Nobody encouraged anything, ”he said.

As shown the Estadãothe invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers were being prepared by extremists loyal to Bolsonaro since January 3, when radicals began to disseminate with great intensity messages in applications such as Telegram and WhatsApp to bring protesters from all over the country to Brasília, with expenses paid.

Return of the former president

During the interview, Costa Neto stated that Jair Bolsonaro himself would have informed him that he intends to return to Brazil at the end of January. The former president has been in the United States since the end of 2022, when, three days before the end of his term, he retired to a condominium in the Orlando area, Florida.

The intention of the acronym is to keep Bolsonaro in the party as a prominent leader. “I want Bolsonaro here in Brazil, working and honoring the party, going to our events, visiting the cities. And especially his wife, Michelle (Bolsonaro). Michelle revealed herself with an impressive charisma. With that, we want them to strengthen our party”, said Costa Neto.

Bolsonaro’s new position in the PL – and an eventual one for Michelle – will generate expenses for the acronym. The first payment has not yet been scheduled, as the caption has the resources blocked by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) after receiving a fine of almost R$ 23 million for trying to annul the second round with unfounded accusations about fraud in electronic voting machines.

‘Coup Minute’

Costa Neto stated that documents similar to the one seized at the house of former minister Anderson Torres by the Federal Police were seen by him. According to the leader, many people sent reports with illegal ideas to prevent President Lula from taking office.

“Look, I was surprised (regarding the document found at Torres’ house), of course! But it turns out that from that document, several others circulated. There were people who sent me proposals on which law or article I had to use in order not to let Lula take over. Proposals came from everywhere. What they found in the house of the former Minister of Justice could have been one of those, ”he said.

As for the similar proposals that were sent on his behalf, Costa Neto stated that he discarded them and did not keep them at home. “I was careful to put it in the grinder when I received a proposal like that”, he said.

The content of the seized draft of the presidential decree defends the need for intervention in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to guarantee the “prompt reestablishment of the smoothness and correction of the presidential electoral process” of 2022. threat to public order and social peace”. The name of former president Jair Bolsonaro appears at the end of the text.

This Thursday, the 19th, Bolsonaro defended that the draft is an “apocryphal” document that does not indicate “any concrete acts” of the participation of the former head of the Executive in its composition. According to the ex-president’s defense, the paper “never left the private residence of third parties; it has not been published or made public, except by the investigative bodies and; there is no news of any measure of transposition from the world of the paper draft to that of phenomenal reality, that is, it never went beyond the plane of cogitation”.