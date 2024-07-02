The president of the PL and the former president of the Republic have not been able to have contact since February 8, after the minister’s determination

The PL president’s lawyers, Valdemar Costa Netoasked the Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes so that the politician can once again have contact with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The two have not been able to talk since February 8, due to the investigation into a possible coup plot in 2022. According to the advisory, the request was made because the defense understands that “there are no reasons” for Costa Neto and Bolsonaro not to speak to each other. “The elections are very close and the party’s decisions are being hampered by the impossibility of dialogue”he said.