The future head of the Civil House and governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), said this Tuesday, 13, that if until the 31st the measures against the extremists who committed acts of vandalism on Monday, 12th, in Brasília, would not measures are taken from the 1st, when the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), takes office. He defended the investigation and due process of law.

In an interview with the program Central da Transição, on the GloboNews news channel, Costa said that the radical demonstrators were walking towards the hotel where Lula is staying. “It was clearly visible. That hotel allows a view of different streets. The goal was to get as close to the hotel as possible,” he said.

He said that “the great mission” of the future government is to pacify the country and make it unite again. “We can have different opinions about religion, football, everything, but they cannot come to blows and threaten Brazilian institutions”, he stressed.

The turmoil on Monday, 12, began after the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the temporary arrest of indigenous José Acácio Serere Xavante, a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro. The arrest was decreed at the request of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for indications of crimes of threat, persecution and anti-democratic demonstrations in various parts of Brasilia. There was an attempt to invade the headquarters of the Federal Police (PF).