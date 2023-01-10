BRASILIA (Reuters) -The attacks on the Three Powers in Brasília on Sunday have scrambled the plans for the first weeks of the new government, which focused its efforts on Monday on reacting to anti-democratic acts and restoring the work of institutions, members of the Executive told Reuters , which also indicated a chance of postponing the first actions planned by management.

Pressured to present concrete actions and assessments on the country’s fiscal situation, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, was one of those affected. He predicted that the initial announcements of economic measures would come as early as this week. Faced with the new scenario, he was re-discussing the schedule with the Civil House, without ruling out the hypothesis that disclosures could be postponed, reported three sources.

“There may be some delay in disclosure. The situation is very complicated,” said one of the officials, on condition of anonymity.

At the end of the day, however, the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, stated that the measures in the economic area will indeed be announced this week, as planned.

“There will be measures announced this week. Tomorrow we have a meeting scheduled and this week there will be an announcement of measures within the scope of Finance and Management”, he guaranteed.

The minister also said that there will also be a meeting of the Budget Board. “It may have disturbed today, but the flow is still normal,” he said. “The country will function normally. They can even break windows, destroy public property, they can even scratch Brazil’s image, but they will not destroy Brazilian democracy,” said Costa.

It was a reaction after the invasions in the federal capital provoked abrupt changes in the presidential agenda and raised doubts about the timing for the adoption of measures, in addition to creating uncertainties about appointments and formation of teams in ministries.

In the Presidency of the Republic, according to a government source, the agenda changed and what would be a phase of preparation of first measures, as agreed at the ministerial meeting on Friday, gave way to talks about reaction to the attack and counting the damage.

With an order to normalize the situation, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva dispatched this Monday from the Planalto Palace – still with signs of destruction – to show that the government is still functioning, said the Minister of the Communication Secretariat of the Presidency, Paulo Pimenta.

In the case of Haddad, the minister was still preparing to finalize with President Lula the list of actions to be implemented. The lines of action include the reassessment of federal revenues for 2023 and measures to expand revenue and cut expenses.

Among the actions studied are an extraordinary incentive to reduce litigation at the Carf (Administration Council for Tax Resources) and the reassessment of tax exemptions implemented by the Jair Bolsonaro government.

Two other sources in the economic area say that the work of the technical staff of the Ministry of Finance continued to take place normally. While one of them said the presentation of the actions will still depend on Haddad and Lula’s decision, the other said he hoped that the schedule would not be affected by recent events.

After radical supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded and destroyed buildings in Brasília, Haddad himself participated in emergency meetings with Lula and representatives of other powers.

MANAGEMENT AND MINES AND ENERGY

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services also suffers the echoes of the attacks, as it is responsible for the secretariat that manages the Union’s assets. Therefore, the portfolio must accompany the survey of the damage caused by the protesters and the elaboration of the plan to recover the buildings.

This Monday, the Minister of Management, Esther Dweck, was among the names that would participate in a seminar on economics at the University of Brasília, but her presence ended up being cancelled.

The acts also captured the attention of the political world and should make Congress divide attention between structural government actions and initiatives in response to the attacks.

The inversion of priorities should still affect, for example, the appointment of the new team of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which was expected for this week, according to sources that accompany the articulations.

The portfolio positions, mainly the executive secretary, have been the target of strong dispute between technical and political names behind the scenes.

The moves are in the focus of attention of energy sector agents, who want advances in an extensive agenda of technical guidelines – such as opening the free electricity market and renewing concessions for distributors – and see a momentary void after the 37 dismissals at the beginning this year of ministry directors and secretaries.

In recent weeks, several names have circulated for “number 2” in the portfolio headed by Alexandre Silveira, such as those of Efrain da Cruz, former director of the regulatory agency Aneel; Bruno Eustáquio, former executive secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure and former deputy executive secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy; and Marcelo Ramos, former federal deputy for the PSD. But, according to sources, there is still no decision on the chosen one.

(By Bernardo Caram, Leticia Fucuchima, Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo BritoEdited by Flávia Marreiro)