Andrea Costa, Undersecretary of Health, spoke about sport and Covid to “Politics in the ball on Gr Parliament”: “Obligation to vaccinate athletes? No step backwards”

Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa granted a long interview “Politics in the ball on Gr Parliament”. The topics covered also include stadium capacity, football aid, the new Covid protocol, mandatory vaccination for athletes and the Djokovic case.

spectators and stadiums – “From February 6, capacity to 50%? The goal can only be to return to 100% presence in the spring – said Andrea Costa -, it would really mean that we have reached an endemic phase of the virus and therefore a coexistence . I believe that thinking about the resumption of the championship in February, considering that there are 20 days to go and with 500 thousand doses a day of vaccine, means having about 37 million people with the third dose, so it is reasonable to think of it as an achievable goal. reward those who decide to get vaccinated and it seems to me that the citizens have been very helpful and very responsible, so I think it is an achievable result. The goal is to reach a coexistence and if the data continues to improve, hypothesize a total return for that period it is a goal that we must set ourselves. Obviously we must observe the data. This pandemic has accustomed us to constant changes of scenarios but we are at the beginning of a positive path that leads us to will lead to coexistence with this virus “.

the refreshments – “The world of football is an economic sector. It has suffered a lot but also on the part of the world of football there has been great collaboration in accepting rules that have made it difficult to continue the activity and put the sports clubs in great difficulty – he continued the Undersecretary for Health -. So I would like to thank the world of football for their collaboration and support in these two years of pandemic “. And then: “Refreshments? There is a need for support also in this sector and this sector”. As for the 5,000 spectators in these two days of the championship, he added: “It was the choice of the League that we shared. There is no manual for managing the pandemic. We must continue gradually but we must give perspectives to the citizens, especially to those who have been vaccinated “.

the protocol and the vaccination obligation – “I find the new Covid protocol an absolutely positive fact – said Costa -, a result of a process shared with the Regions, the League, the Health Minister, the Government. There was a need to clarify and that there were homogeneous answers on the whole territory. A step forward that clarifies without any possibility of interpreting at a local level. A step forward. Obligation to vaccinate athletes? Today athletes can only practice activities if vaccinated or if they have recovered from Covid. And we are already in this case. Today the The message that we must continue to launch with extreme clarity is that we must continue to vaccinate, I am against exceptions. We cannot afford any step backwards, we must be vaccinated “.

The comment on Djokovic – And finally the Undersecretary of Health stigmatizes Djokovic’s behavior: “A bad page and a bad example – these is his comment -. The sports champions should help us in this difficult communication in trying to convince citizens who are still skeptical, and we know how much a champion can have an effect on their fans and their supporters. ”

January 17 – 16:13

