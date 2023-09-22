Minister of Ports and Airports outlines strategies to boost cargo movement on rivers

The minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, wants to create the National Waterways Secretariat. The intention to prioritize the use of Brazilian rivers for the transport of cargo and passengers was already signaled in his inauguration speech at the ministry, but the creation of the new secretariat still depends on coordination with the Ministry of Transport.

This is because the Dnit (National Department of Transport Infrastructure), a body subordinate to the Ministry of Transport, also has influence over waterway projects in the country. The agency’s DAQ (Waterway Infrastructure Directorate) is responsible for administering and managing the execution of construction, operation, maintenance and restoration programs for waterway infrastructure.

As reported by Power360data from Antaq (National Waterway Transport Agency) show that Brazil uses less than half of its waterway potential. Of the 42,000 km of navigable rivers registered in the SNV (National Transport System), approximately 19,000 km are used for the movement of cargo and passengers.

This low use of rivers is even more aggravated when Antaq considers a study carried out by an agency working group in 2011, which identified a potential of 64,000 km of navigable waterways. According to this assessment, Brazil only uses 29.7% of its potential in this mode of transport.

According to Antaq, waterway transport has the potential to lower the cost of freight in Brazil, as the cost of operating a waterway is up to 80% cheaper than a highway.

Furthermore, a waterway emits 3 times less greenhouse gases per ton than a highway and 1.5 times less than a railway.