Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2024 – 16:53

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, released a note on his social media lamenting the crash of a plane operated by VoePass with 62 people in Vinhedo (SP), which, according to preliminary information, left no survivors.

“I would like to inform you that I spoke with President Lula and Governor Tarcísio about the episode. The Federal Government, together with the Government of the State of São Paulo, is monitoring all actions to address this tragic situation,” the minister stated.

THE Broadcast found that the federal government must formalize the creation of a working group that will monitor the investigations, with representatives from the Federal Executive, the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), an agency of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the Government of the State of São Paulo and the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).

In the note published recently, Costa Filho says that Anac and Cenipa are taking action to provide assistance at airports and are investigating information relevant to the case. “I am currently leaving Itajaí, Santa Catarina, and heading to the state of São Paulo to monitor all operations,” he wrote.