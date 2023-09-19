Anac employee with experience in the port area, she replaces Fabrizio Pierdomenico, who had been advocated by the sector to remain

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans), announced this Monday (September 18, 2023) the name of Mariana Pescatori to command the National Secretariat of Ports and Waterway Transport. The appointment of the new secretary must be published in the Official Diary of the Union in the next days.

“Mariana Pescatori is one of the best professionals of this new generation in the Brazilian port sector. A very prepared, serious woman, who has a public spirit. We are sure and confident that it will make a great contribution to Brazil, dialoguing with the productive sector, with workers, providing the governance we need to get infrastructure works off the ground and put the port sector on the national agenda”said Costa Filho, who took office last week.

Pescatori replaces Fabrizio Pierdomenico in charge. He was appointed at the beginning of the year by the then Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França (PSB), which was relocated to the newly created Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise and Small Business.

As shown by the Power360, the port sector had been defending Pierdomenico’s stay. Entities feared, with the change in command, that a restructuring in the ministry could dismantle a team that had been praised for its technical performance.

Costa Filho had said last Thursday (September 15) to Power360 that he had not yet made a decision on the secretariat and that he would maintain dialogue with the sector. He also stated that the current national secretary of Civil Aviation, Juliano Noman, would remain in office.

WHO IS THE NEW SECRETARY

Civil engineer graduated from UnB (University of Brasília), Pescatori has a master’s degree in strategic planning in the area of ​​civil aviation from the École Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (France), an MBA in engineering and port management from UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina) and exchanged courses in strategic planning, maritime operations and maritime transport at the University of Porto, in Portugal.

Career public servant of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), Mariana Pescatori has been a member of the National Ports Secretariat team since 2010, when the structure still belonged to the Ministry of Transport, Ports and Civil Aviation.

She was also director of the state-owned company Valec (currently Infra SA) and currently serves as president of the Board of Directors of Port of Santos.