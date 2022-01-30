Without an absolute majority, the polls give victory in the Portuguese elections to the socialist Antònio Costa. The ‘doctor’, prime minister since 2015, endured the natural wear and tear that usually affects the ruling parties and the hard journey of the covid health crisis, and also resisted the settlement of the right, which forced his main opponent, Rui Rio, candidate of the PSD, to leave in the refrigerator the bottle that he had put to cool in the morning. At the close of this edition, Costa was approaching 40% of the vote while Rio managed between 30% and 35% of support and some media did not rule out that the leader of the Socialist Party will remain close to a utopian absolute majority.

The apparent victory is fundamental to instil spirits in the left, but Pyrrhic for a comfortable government without difficulties. The two blocks, left and right, arrived at the polls yesterday in a situation of technical tie and, although it is possible that the percentages vary, the numbers seem to continue in rebellion. The President of the Republic, Rebelo de Sousa, maintains that the best way to break this devilish balance would be a grand coalition of the two major parties.

The RTP public television poll predicts the PS a range of between 102 and 116 deputies (37% to 42% of ballots). the latter would be in the best of cases and would give it an absolute majority (115 seats”, but it is also the least likely. For its part, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) would achieve between 30% and 35% support among the conservative bases, the far-right Enough party, which has experienced a significant escalation, would go on to become the third political force with between 5% and 8% of the votes, an unprecedented event in Portuguese parliamentary history.

The polls give the Liberal Initiative 4% to 7% of the votes and will be the fourth force, while the electorate would have punished the Left Bloc (3%-6%). The Unitary Democratic Coalition, the Democratic and Social Center-Popular Party, People-Animals-Nature and Free would distribute the smaller margins of ballots. The rest of the surveys yielded quite similar results.

The equality between the two main blocks encouraged the Portuguese to approach the polling stations, with a clear increase in participation compared to the 2019 elections, although at the end of the night abstention will be around between 45% and 49% of those registered in the census. The party strategists were afraid that the threat of the pandemic, which has harshly punished the neighboring country and is in full escalation due to the omicron variant, would reduce more turnout at the polls. Of the almost eleven million voters called to vote, 1.2 million are sick with the coronavirus or confined preventively. At four in the afternoon, the last time that abstention data was offered, five million Portuguese women had already deposited their ballot.

“The great appeal that I make is for people to participate in this moment, that of the democracy party, in which each citizen decides the future of the country,” Costa exclaimed after accompanying his wife, Fernanda Tadeu, to vote at his school in Lisbon. The acting prime minister had already done so in advance. Among his main concerns was that all people feel safe to be able to exercise their right today. All measures have been adopted in the municipalities so that everyone can vote safely », he assured.