Atlético returned to work thinking of closing 2020 in the best possible way, where a victory against Getafe (Wednesday, 7.15pm) would certify starting the year 2021 at the top of the table. Simeone did not have in the session with Diego Costa, who has asked the club to terminate his contract.

The striker had ties with Atlético until next June, but due to family reasons He has asked to advance the end of his commitment with the rojiblanco club immediately. Thus he did not participate in training while he resolves his contractual situation. El Cholo would stay like this for the derby against the azulón team with Luis Suárez as the only natural point, plus the possibility of placing Correa, Llorente, Vitolo or João Félix as references in attack. If Costa’s departure is finally closed, Atlético could go to the winter market from January 1 to reinforce above.

Costa scored a penalty in the last league match at the Wanda Metropolitano against Elche in what could be his last goal as a rojiblanco player. This season he added two goals in seven games, after physical problems have been weighing down his participation. First with a muscle injury and then with a deep vein thrombosis that could be related to the coronavirus and that kept him off the pitch for a month.

The good news for the Argentine coach is through the recovery of José María Giménez, which takes three sessions at the same rate as his teammates and ends the year available for Cholo. On the right side Sime Vrsaljko is running to fill the void left by Trippier, sanctioned by the English Federation for the next ten weeks, and that leaves Simeone without his most used outfield player so far this season.