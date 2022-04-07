Every Thursday the ship will depart from the Ligurian capital, to which the “Costa Luminosa” will be added at the end of the year for a total of 45 touches

Genoa – They leave again Costa Cruises ships from Genoa, today with “Costa Firenze” after the 2020-2021 stop due to the pandemic. Every Thursday the ship will depart from the Ligurian capital, which “Costa Luminosa” will also be added at the end of the year for a total of 45 touches.

From 1 April, passengers can also get off the ship and visit the city – like all the other touches of the ship on its tour of the Western Mediterranean – even independently, thus exiting the health bubble, mandatory until the end of March.