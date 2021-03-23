Costa Cruises has announced that it’s planning to resume trips to Palma and Barcelona from May and also expects to add Italy and France to its schedule.

From May 1, the Costa Smeralda will take guests on 3-4 day mini-cruises with stops at various Italian destinations. A 7-day cruise calling at Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari will also be available.

From June 12, week-long western Mediterranean cruises on the Costa Smeralda will get underway with visits to Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo in Italy, Marseille in France and “possibly” Barcelona and Palma in Spain.

The Costa Luminosa will be back in operation from May 16 with week-long trips to Greece and Croatia with stops in Trieste and Bari.

All other cruises scheduled between now and the end of May, which were not included in Monday’s updated schedules for the Costa Smeralda and Costa Luminosa have been canceled because of the Covid restrictions in Italy and other European countries.

The Costa Smeralda is 337 meters long, has 20 decks, 2,612 cabins and can accommodate 6,554 passengers and 1,646 crew.