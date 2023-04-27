Liguria Region, Italian Merchant Marine Academy e Costa Crociere offer two new free training courses aimed at recruitment on board the ships of the Italian company. A note reports it, specifying that the two courses, implemented through the European Social Fund, offer a total of 45 places, divided between a course for ship’s cooks (two editions for 15 places each) and a course for children’s entertainers (15 places). The on-board cook course lasts 502 hours, divided into 486 hours of teaching and 16 hours of internship on Costa Cruises ships.

The course is aimed at unemployed people and people in a state of non-employment, inactive, young people and adults in possession of the qualification of operator of triennial cooking services o upper secondary hotel school diploma with focus on the kitchen sector, or generic upper secondary school diploma with at least 6 months of work experience.

The course for children’s entertainers lasts 448 hours, of which 432 hours of teaching and 16 hours of internship on Costa ships. It is open to unemployed and people in a state of non-employment, inactive, young people and adults, in possession of a secondary school diploma, with at least two previous work experiences with minors. A good knowledge of the English language is required for all profiles, and for children’s entertainers, knowledge of another language among French, German, Spanish is also preferable. Classroom lessons will be held at the training center of Villa Figoli des Geneys, in Arenzano (Genoa). The information relating to the courses and the forms necessary to register for the selections are available to this address and on the site www.career.costacrociere.it. The closing of the tenders is scheduled for May 11, 2023.

Candidates who pass the selection tests will be admitted to the training courses. Costa Cruises undertakes to hire at least 60% of the people who successfully complete the training course. In the latest selections, the company has offered an employment contract to approximately 95% of the participants who have successfully completed the courses.