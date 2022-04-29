Istanbul – Cities and places rich in history, adequate infrastructures, excellent connections: these are the characteristics of the new Costa Cruises itinerary which from May 1st returns to Turkey (and Greece).

The epicenter will be Istanbul: the city overlooking the Bosphorus will host the new cruises of the Costa Venezia ship which will be based at Galataport, the new futuristic terminal of the Turkish city built for the latest generation of ships.

“From May 1st – explains Costa’s general manager Mario Zanetti – this new program gets underway, always an exciting moment for us, even more so in a period that made us understand how important uncertainties are. The itinerary includes the best of Turkey and then Greece, and from the end of the year, with the start of the winter season, it will also include Egypt and IsraelAnd. Accessibility is maximum given the possibility in collaboration with Turkish Airlines to have flights with every part of the world lasting two or three hours “. An operation destined to become the spearhead of an industry, that of cruises, which in the pre-pandemic period saw Costa in Europe create value for 2.5 billion.

In terms of organized holidays, the one presented today is an absolute novelty, which arises from the collaboration between Costa Cruises, Turkish Airlines, and the National Tourist Board of Turkey. The proposed formula is in fact that of package ” flight + cruise ”‘, available from all major European countries, including Italy, with Turkish Airlines scheduled flights, which will allow you to reach Istanbul, and then board the Costa Venezia.

The General Manager of Costa Cruises explains again during the ‘Costa Venezia meets Istanbul’ event: “The main new element of Costa Venezia cruises is the possibility of visit the best of Turkey in one vacationa, starting from Istanbul, one of the most beautiful cities in the world. We think that Turkey – he continues – has great potential for cruises, which we are trying to develop first. “Costa Venezia’s program in Turkey includes three different itineraries, all with embarkation and disembarkation in Istanbuldesigned to provide longer stops in ports, to enjoy destinations in peace, including cities rich in history, archaeological sites, and UNESCO heritage nature reserves.

In spring, summer and autumn, from 1 May to 13 November 2022, Costa Venezia will propose two one-week itineraries dedicated to Turkey and Greece, alternating between them, which can be combined in oneA unique 15-day ” super tour ”, with 8 stops in port for more than 10 hours. The first itinerary includes a two-day and one night stopover in Istanbul, the beautiful Turkish destinations of Izmir and Bodrum, the island of Mykonos and Athens in Greece. The second itinerary includes two stops of two days and one night in Istanbul and Kusadasi, Turkey, before heading to the discovery of Rhodes and Heraklion, Greece. In winter 2022-23, Costa Venezia will propose a third itinerary, of 12 days, in Turkey, Egypt, Israel and Cyprus, which will allow you to visit Istanbul, with a stop of two days and one night, Bodrum, Limassol, Haifa, always with a stopover of two days and one night, Alexandria of Egypt and Kusadasi. From spring 2023 the two itineraries in Turkey and Greece will resume.

Speaking of the post-pandemic recovery, even in the face of the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine, Zanetti explains that “The crisis led us to cancel our Baltic itinerary and this evidently impacted sales on Northern Europe, while we do not see particularly visible effects on the rest. The plan was that by 2022 all ships should be operational again and we will be able to respect it ”.