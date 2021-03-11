A school in Elche on the Costa Blanca created a “feminist village” for International Women’s Day with streets only bearing the names of famous women. The city also offers feminist routes.

Elche – At the Costa Blanca* in Spain* A school has come up with a special dedication on International Women’s Day. She created a “feminist village” with streets and squares that are only named after female historical personalities* as reported by costanachrichten.com *. The background: such names are mostly male in the cityscape.

But the city of Elche also honors some important women in the names of streets and squares. "Purple routes", which the town hall presented a few years ago and which can be downloaded online, lead to them.