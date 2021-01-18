ORIHUELA and its surrounding areas now have over 50 charging stations for electric vehicles, more than anywhere else in the Valencian Community.

The Environment Councilor, Dámaso Aparicio, announced the installation of two more new stations in the city of Orihuela, next to the Town Hall and in the Palmeral Interpretation Center.

GOING GREENER: Dámaso Aparicio unveils the new charging point

Aparicio claimed that, “this policy will continue to encourage people into buying electric vehicles, benefiting the environment by the consequent CO2 reduction.”

Most of the 18,750 euro cost was paid for by the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE).

Interestingly, the initial budget was in excess of 25,000 euros.

With the two new stations, the municipality now has 17 electric vehicle charging points installed with public funds, the rest being privately-financed.

Elsewhere are seven in the Polygon Industrial Estates of Puente Alto, Desamparados, La Aparecida, La Murada, San Bartolomé and Torremendo.

In coastal areas, points can be found at Flamenca Beach, Aguamarina, La Zenia Beach and others.

As well as others found in urban streets elsewhere in? The municipality, charging points are available at car parks of certain shopping centers and municipal buildings.