106 new coronavirus infections have been reported in the Valencian Community today (April 20) according to the regional health ministry.

It’s a modest rise of 33 over a week and 20 more than yesterday’s total.

The region continues to the only area of ​​Spain to be in a ‘low risk’ category for new COVID-19 cases, averaging 39 infections per 100,000 people.

Eight deaths have been reported today taking the pandemic total in the Valencian Community to 7,263 fatalities.

Hospital admissions have gone below 300 for the first time in the current COVID wave and stand at 294, compared to 302 yesterday.

Over a week, hospitalizations have been reduced by 89 patients.

The only blip is a tiny rise in ICU numbers to 68, up by two over 24 hours, but nine down on a week-to-week basis.

15 outbreaks have been reported in the region with a major issue in the Castellon Province town of Burriana.

Three outbreaks have been reported there totaling 34 cases which have pushed up the overall infection total for the Valencian Community.

