The convivial event at Panathlon in Parma was the perfect opportunity to bring together three of the greatest talents that Italian motorsport has expressed in recent decades, namely Giampaolo Dallara, Aldo Costa and Mattia Binotto. The three talked about the future of Formula 1, that of car manufacturing and their respective experiences in the racing universe. Interesting was the intervention of Aldo Costawho has been working in Dallara since 2020 as technical director, after a very successful past in F1 between Minardi, Ferrari and Mercedes.

The engineer from Parma focused his story on the management of the internal rivalries between the two drivers, starting from those in Maranello: “At Ferrari, despite having Schumacher in the team, both Irvine and Barrichello they never started with the prospect of being second: they wanted to win. The Brazilian said it clearly at the beginning of the season. Then after three races, he surrendered to the evidence of the facts, which sanctioned him Michael’s superpower“. In his eleven years with the Prancing Horse, Schumacher was always the first driver, except for the end of the 1999 world championship, when the German – who was returning from the injury at Silverstone – placed himself at the disposal of Eddie Irvine in the last few races.

Costa then experienced a much more thorny rivalry up close, the one between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosbergwhich resulted in the title won by the German in 2016: “We had won the constructors’ championship and we were now certain that we would do the same with the drivers’ championship. Is everything quiet? Not at all: they were the most tense and difficult races I can remember, absolutely. Mechanics and engineers they racked their brains not to grant the slightest advantageto one or the other”. However, Mattia Binotto objected, in the statements collected by Journal of Parma: “That Mercedes could put the two drivers on an equal footing, because it was a second faster than the others.”