Letter of appeal from the deputies of Action and Iv Enrico Costa And Luigi Marattin to their respective parties to “build a single large liberal-democratic and reformist party” and not “resign ourselves to bipolarism”, write the “diehards” of the Third Pole who fought to prevent the political project from failing. Repubblica.it wrote this, taken from the website www.dagospia.com.

The flop in the European elections was determined by the fragmentation of the area that Policies of the September 2022 had presented a common proposal, occupying a space between the right and left. The voter felt cheated because that unitary political project in which he believed disappeared a few months after the political elections. Today the central political perspective is intact in the beliefs of many people, but it has lost a clear, recognizable and above all unitary subjectivity.

We do not resign ourselves to leaving a piece of the country without political representation. We want to help build, together with all those who want to get involved, a single large liberal-democratic and reformist party that does not give in to being a vassal to the populisms of this bipolar disorder.

Contestable leadership, qualified ruling class, no ambiguity on the contents, efficient and widespread territorial organization are the elements, each essential, of a political project that truly wants to define itself as such. Among the parties heavy of the last century and the personal parties of the last thirty years, a third option is possible and now absolutely necessary if we do not want to let political participation wither away or condemn it to the eternal clash between ultra fans.

The project must be based on a precise political-cultural framework relating to a precise vision – liberal-democratic and reformist – of Italian society. This path cannot begin by starting from names, from pre-emptive rights, from unlikely primaries and from phantom “federators”. This would continue to perpetuate a defect that has corroded Italian politics over the past thirty years: focusing on “who” rather than “what” and “how”. The protagonists, at all levels, of this project must understand that together we achieve more than the sum of what each one achieves alone. All that is needed is to re-establish trust, banish self-centered personalisms, and start again from the need for a political perspective.

Before thinking of pre-established alliances and uncritical adhesion to this or that field, this party must be born, structured, developed, gather consensus around a renewed political subjectivity. Before deciding “who are we going with?“, it is necessary to understand “who we are”.

And we are the ones who contributed to building in 2022 an alternative political proposal to the right and the left. No one is able to say what the Italian political picture will be like and what characteristics it will have at the next political elections in 2027. But our perspective intends to start again from the political project born in 2022 and rebuild a political subjectivity together with all those who do not recognize themselves in this bipolarism.