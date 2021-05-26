There was a bit of a rumpus on Salobreña’s Urbanización Costa Aguilera (Alta) just after ten last night with police and fire vehicles arriving in a blaze of flashing lights.

Somebody had called in a fire within the urbanization to the emergency number 112 and they had despatched police and fire units.

Shortly after, a Police Local, patrol car and fire truck raced up the narrow access road for Aguilera Coast, the police car came back down and turned into the small street where I live up here.

I had been standing out there wondering what the hell was going on when the patrol car pulled up alongside and asked whether I knew anything about a fire up here and I replied that I didn’t and had been wondering what was going on. There was no glow in the sky further up the hill, nor nothing below us.

One of the police officers, said that they and the fire service had scoured this small urbanization for a house fire but could find nothing. He confessed that he suspected that it had been a hoax call but had to continue searching to be on the safe side.

The emergency call center had passed on little information; ie no definite street or house name, which is why they were searching up and down the urbanization, which only has about 20 house all told.

