Elections, Costa one of the “worst ministers of the Environment” and the mess of the VIA and AIA commissions

Another Zombie resurfaces from the parallel universe evoked by Beppe Grillo. No, he is not a “traitor”, but a friend of traitors, yes. In fact, his name was wanted with all his strength by the then political leader Luigi Di Maio, like him from Campania. Now of course she pretends not to know him.

Hear how he emphatically describes his descent into the field on social media: “Here I am In recent months, many have written to me and urged me to be there and give my availability in view of the elections of September. I thought about it, I talked about it with my family and close friends.

In the end I decided and I signed up to participate in the Movement’s parliamentary women in the Senate College of Naples and the Province. I feel I have to do it as a gesture of loyalty towards the Movement that wanted me to be a minister four years ago, but not only: I feel I can still give my contribution to the country, and values of the Movement are dear to me.

In my opinion, if lived, they are the real novelty in the Italian political horizon. I know well that in the Legislature that is closing, some have not respected them. But there have been others who, perhaps even without the clamor of the news, have really worked for the Collective Good ”.

It costs it was perhaps the worst Minister of the Environment produced by the Populina Fairy with his magic wand which he raised to the honors of cardinals. She is been minister in two consecutive governments, Count 1 and Count 2.

Subscribe to the newsletter

