It is no surprise to anyone how much money streaming services are making over traditional media outlets. Hollywood like movies or television.

Even during the global pandemic, Netflix has gone ahead and became the company with more awards from the Academy with a diverse, representative billboard and more daring than traditional media.

Cable companies and film producers have sought a place in the market. Although, its results are not very positive as Disney with nearly $ 3 billion in losses.

Hollywood doesn’t understand streaming

After several attempts to enter the market, Hollywood arrives as a controversial new competitor:

Venue is the service comes from the hands of former executives of Warner Bros. This needs a device similar to Roku, with a price of $ 50 dollars, the highest to date.

That is not the problem with VENUE and for which it has earned the hatred of the internet community. The device comes with a camera that counts how many people and for how long are they in that room.

‘When you use the Venue app. You have to buy a ticket for each person. You can buy a ticket for all the people or each one who buys theirs individually. If Venue detects that there are more people in the room than tickets purchased, the content will pause until the number of tickets equals the people counter. ‘

Invasion of privacy

This invasion of privacy was criticized on the internet. However, its CEO preferred to delete each and every one of the comments to mention that: “He doesn’t monitor anyone, he just counts heads.”

What is the justification for doing this? The problems that Disney has had with exclusive premieres of films such as Stripe, in which you lost more than 20% of your money, Venue offers an alternative for events like this.

The problem is that these types of practices are predatory. Not even in traditional media such as television with pay-per-view events are carried out.

‘It is definitely not legal to record content. Venue will recognize any recording device and pause the content until it is recorded. We also support the use of DRM and watermarks to ensure the security and integrity of content on Venue. It’s not worth the trouble, so don’t risk it. ‘

Even, Sean Aitchison from Funimation criticized this bet that invade people’s privacy from the company XCINEX.

In fact, unlike services like Netflix, crunchyroll or funimation, VENUE it wouldn’t let you record the content you paid for or watch it on other devices.

While this happens, its CEO has delegitimized the complaints of invasive uses that the camera has. There does not appear to be a promising future for this new entrant.

