Tesla for recharging yours electric cars has made i Superchargers, that is to say managed charging stations from the US company that allow you to quickly recharge in mode Ultra Fast (HPC) the electric car batteries Of Elon Musk. THE Tesla charging points they are located near bars, restaurants, hotels or shopping centres. What are the charging rates? Charging costs are approx 0.50 euros per kWh and in the past months they have undergone an increase due to the increases in the cost of energy. From November 2022 some Tesla Superchargers in Italy are also open to all electric cars.

Tesla Supercharger charging rates

The cost of top-up Tesla Superchargers provides for a rate per minute or per kWh, which varies according to the time slot. The new rate is 0.52 euros/kWh from 00.00 to 16.00, of 0.58 euros/kWh from 16.00 to 20.00 and of 0.52 euros/kWh from 20.00 to midnight.

In Italy there are two types of top-ups available: Superchargers up to 60 kW And V2 Supercharger up to 150kW. From these stalls you can reload the Tesla Model 3the Model Sthe Model Y and the Model X

Tesla rates, the cost for recharging in Superchargers is between 0.52 and 0.60 euros/kWh

As in the columns of the other operators, Tesla also applies a extra in case of prolonged stop after the completion of the recharge. The cost goes from €0.50 up to €1 per minuteif the charging station is fully occupied and there are no free columns.

Attention because not all Superchargers in Italy apply the new tariff and especially in the South the prices remain a little higher and are close to the 0.60 euros per kWh.

Recharge Tesla Supercharger with different cars

In Europe and also in Italy, in Tesla Superchargers it is possible charge electric cars of other brands. In our country the rates are divided intotwo time slots“on peak” from 16 to 20 and “off-peak” for all times, i.e. during peak times and off peak times:

On-peak, 4pm to 8pm: Average of 0.83 euros/kWh

Off-peak, at all other times: Average of0.74 euros/kWh

To save money at Tesla Superchargers you can subscribe to a monthly subscription of 12.99 euroswhich allows you to recharge your electric car at a discounted rate:

On-peak, 4pm to 8pm: Average of 0.67 euros/kWh

Off-peak, at all other times: Average of0.60 euros/kWh

In some European countries, Tesla Superchargers are also open to other electric cars

When recharging is finished, the occupancy rate of is also applied to the other electric cars€0.50/minutewhich rise to€1/minuteif all other charging stations are already occupied.

For more information on the offer for recharging electric cars at home, consult the newsauto.it article

You may also be interested in this content

Updated map Supercharger in Italy

All the news on Tesla electric cars

Tesla Superchargers open to all electric cars

Electric car charging rates

How much does it cost to recharge an electric car

All about charging electric cars

Electric car charging rates

CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME

Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The article Cost of recharging Tesla columns, DC HPC Supercharger V2 rates comes from newsauto.it.

#Cost #recharging #Tesla #columns #HPC #Supercharger #rates