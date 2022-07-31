It is not just the off-season that explains the inflation of dairy products in Brazil. Although the liter of UHT milk has reached the value of up to R$ 8 in some establishments, the product has already increased in recent months due to the arrival of winter and the reduction of rainfall in most of the producing regions. Second Glauco Carvalhoresearcher at Embrapa Dairy Cattlethe main cause is the lower supply of the product in the dairy, which is mainly due to the increase in production costs.

The off season starts in April, but, according to the researcher, “milk supply was already weak since the middle of last year and increased in the first months of 2022”. In addition, the off-season accentuated the scarcity of milk on the market. In recent years, there was a 62% increase in costs for the producer, generating a 43% increase in consumer prices.

According to Carvalho, the price, even on the rise, is not enough to cover the costs, which worsened the profitability of the farms and led the producer to reduce the supply, reducing the feeding of the cows.

In a survey related to the purchase of milk by dairy in the 1st quarter, data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) showed a drop of 10.51% compared to the first 3 months of 2021 (table below). It was the 4th consecutive quarterly decline and the largest in a quarterly assessment since the survey began in 1997.

“The volume of milk purchased in the 1st quarter of this year was equivalent to that observed in 2017, which means that the industry regressed 5 years in terms of milk capture”says Carvalho.



IBGE/Embrapa Dairy Cattle Variation in the volume of milk purchased by the dairy: quarter against the same quarter of the previous year (%)

The expectation is that the numbers for the 2nd quarter, which coincides with the beginning of the off-season, repeat the scarcity scenario of the 1st. But, in the 2nd semester, the perspective is for some growth in supply, motivated by the beginning of the rainy season and also by a recovery in the producer’s profit margins.

“Producer prices are on the rise and this will provide an incentive to improve production”, said Carvalho. However, the researcher says that many producers left the activity and others destined animals for slaughter. “The impact of this on supply recovery is difficult to quantify”concludes.

The escalation of costs has been going on since 2021, impacting the profitability of producers. From January to June this year, the average price of milk paid to the producer, deflated by the cost of production, fell by 3.8% compared to the same period in 2021.

Among the inputs that have risen the most in price are fertilizers and fuels, affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. Even international sea freight, also on the rise, is included in this account.

But the input that has weighed the most on the producer’s cash is the bulky, which recorded an increase of 51% in the comparison of May this year with the same month of 2021. “Producing silage and fertilizing pastures is much more expensive”said Jose Luiz Bellini Leiteanalyst at Embrapa.

Urea in the Brazilian market rose from R$2,300 per ton at the beginning of last year to R$6,300 in March 2022. Potassium chloride went from R$2,000/t to R$6,000/t. These inputs had their prices directly affected by the conflict in Eastern Europe, which has Russia as the main exporter.

seasonal product

But the off-season, as usual, also bears some of the blame for the dairy boom. Milk in Brazil is a seasonal product, with clear harvest and off-season periods. The decrease in supply due to seasonality explains the increase in the price paid by the consumer in part of the autumn/winter season.

On the other hand, there is a price regression with the increase in supply in the spring/summer period. Data from the IPCA-15/IBGE, from November to January of last year, in the middle of the harvest, show that dairy products to consumers had a price drop, which is normal. But the rise of commodities started to reverse the trend of low prices as of February, in the middle of the harvest.

Second Paulo do Carmo Martinsa researcher at Embrapa, the demand for dairy products also tends to fluctuate throughout the year, which results in a sector with traditionally volatile prices.

“In some periods, it is the producers who complain about the low prices paid for dairy products. In others, it is consumers who are dissatisfied with the price they are paying for dairy products.”, it says. For Martins, this fact gives the impression that milk is always a problem in the food basket.

With the return of double-digit inflation, attention turns to foodstuffs, which have a greater impact on low-income populations and milk assumes its leading role, but according to Martins, high inflation has been a worldwide phenomenon.

“This is a reflection of the breakdown of global production chains, impacted by the discontinuity in production and transport during the pandemic”, concludes.

What confirms the researcher’s assessment is the GDT index (Global Dairy Trade, global platform that carries out dairy auctions), which dropped a little, but remains at high levels (US$ 4,600/t) since reaching its highest value in February: US$ 4,630/t. The GDT indices show that, in 2 years, the ton of whole milk powder fluctuated from US$ 1,900 to US$ 5,300.

for analysts of Cileite/Embrapa (Centro de Inteligencia do Leite), the economic crisis, which reduced the population’s purchasing power, is preventing the supply crisis from raising dairy prices. Still, milk cannot be seen as “biggest villain” of food inflation. According to IPCA data, among animal protein products (meat, chicken, eggs and dairy), milk and dairy products are the ones with the lowest increase in these 2 years (graph below).

For the Cileite/Embrapa researchers, the challenge for dairy farmers in cost management on farms has been huge. The observed drop in the supply of the product illustrates this well. The result is pressure to modernize the sector.

“In the wake of this moment of adversity, there has been a more accelerated process of consolidation in the sector, with technological modernization of production, demand for greater investments and pressure for economies of scale”says Bellini Leite.



Cileite/Embrapa based on IPCA/IBGE Price variation in the Food and animal protein-based food group, during the pandemic (April/2020 to Apr/22)

with information fromThe Embrapa.