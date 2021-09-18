The June meeting of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva cost the city’s treasury ten million dollars. Data on this in an interview RIA News disclosed the head of the press service of the local administration Emmanuel Cueno.

According to him, this amount is not final and may grow by another 10-15 percent after recalculation. “When the calculations are complete, they will be sent to the federal authorities at the end of September,” Cueno said.

How notes Le Courrier newspaper, On 13 September, the Council of State of Geneva, at the request of a Social Democratic MP, published data on the costs of negotiations between the two leaders. According to the authorities, $ 5.6 million was spent on organizing the security of the meeting, a simple one day of work for private organizations cost the budget $ 556,000, another $ 239,000 was spent on protocol services, and $ 3.2 million on transportation and catering. journalists.

The talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden were held on June 16 in Geneva at the Villa La Grange. The leaders of the states talked for three and a half hours. As a result of the meeting, their joint statement was published. Following the meeting, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the meeting had a positive effect on work on strategic stability and arms control.