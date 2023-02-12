Previous government was the 1st to reduce expenses since the beginning of the historical series, in 1997

Spending on personnel and social security contributions by the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary fell from BRL 383.8 billion in 2018 to BRL 343.4 billion in 2022, in amounts adjusted for inflation in the period. The government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was the only presidential term to record a drop in these expenses since 1997.

The data updated by the IPCA (National Index of Prices to the Extended Consumer) are from the National treasure. The lack of readjustments during the covid-19 pandemic limited funding. Minister Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation) said on Tuesday (7.Feb.2023) that the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) intends to announce a salary increase for Executive officials in February.

The weight of salaries and benefits of civil servants is relevant in the Federal Budget. Primary expenses amounted to BRL 1.83 trillion in 2022, with 18.8% of the total being for civil servants.

In the previous government, the then Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, agreed with the State careers to postpone salary adjustments. The justification was that the entire population was penalized by the period of health crisis. Before the 2nd round of the presidential elections, he said that civil servants could have a real increase – above inflation – of 2% in 2023.

The drop in expenses with personnel and social charges tends to be momentary. This cost will rise again after the release of new salary increases in the Lula government. As it is a mandatory expense, once the readjustment is granted, there is no possible retreat.

Minister Esther Dweck said, while taking office, that an administrative reform will increase the country’s efficiency. The government has not yet made clear the measures it intends to take to reduce expenditures in this area.

Under the Bolsonaro administration, spending on civil servants only rose in 2019. The increase was 1.3%. It fell in 2020 (-0.6%), in 2021 (-5.4%) and in 2022 (-6.1%).

MINOR SINCE 2009

The volume of expenses in real values ​​reached the lowest level in 13 years. After 3 consecutive years of decline, it retreated to R$ 343.4 billion. The last time there was an annual payment lower than this was in 2009, when it totaled R$ 334.9 billion.

Under Lula’s 1st and 2nd terms, from 2003 to 2010, expenditures rose from R$245 billion to R$349.8 billion. The increase was 42.8% in 8 years, 9.1% from 2002 to 2006 and 30.8% from 2007 to 2010.

The amount continued to rise under the government of Dilma Rousseff, also from PT. It registered an increase of 4% in the 1st term. In the 2nd term, Dilma and Michel Temer –who assumed the presidency in 2016– increased spending by 5.5%.